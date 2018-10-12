The Pixel 3 XL is here, and it's a great looking phone. But you don't want your shiny new phone to be broken if it takes a bad fall. Fortunately, you can have a screen protector on from day one to keep everything looking beautiful. These are the best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 3 XL!

All of these are great choices for your Pixel 3 XL, but my personal favorite is the Zagg InvisibleShield. I've been happy with Zagg screen protectors for my other phones, so the peace of mind I get with using a product I trust is worth the extra coin.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.