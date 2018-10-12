The Pixel 3 XL is here, and it's a great looking phone. But you don't want your shiny new phone to be broken if it takes a bad fall. Fortunately, you can have a screen protector on from day one to keep everything looking beautiful. These are the best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 3 XL!
The Ace
TopACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector
TopACE has made some of our favorite screen protectors, and this looks like another hit. This is a single pack, with precise cutouts for the front cameras, speakers, and proximity sensor. The glass has its own black paint around the sides, so you don't have to get the fit absolutely perfect for it to look great. The protector is ultra thin, so it should have no problems fitting underneath your favorite case. You also get standard features like an oleophobic coating and scratch resistance, and everything you need for installation is included.
Pullin' out the stops
Aolander Screen Protector
This screen protector also has black paint around the sides to mimic the black front of the phone, as well as cutouts for all the sensors and speakers on the front of the phone. The glass is slim enough to fit under a case, and is scratch- and fingerprint-resistant so your phone always looks its best. This is a 2-pack, so you have a spare just in case the first one breaks.
Easy peasy
Qoosea Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Another great screen protector comes from Qoosea. This one is thin enough to work with your favorite case, offers scratch and smudge-resistance, and cutouts for everything on the front. Qoosea notes the glass allows for 99 percent light transmission, so your display should look as beautiful as it would without the glass.
Super clear
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector
Zagg has been making screen protectors for as long as smartphones have existed, so you know you're buying from a quality brand. Its InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector features one big cutout up top for the cameras, speaker and proximity sensor, as well as at the bottom for the second speaker. Other standard features are here like scratch resistance and an oleophobic coating, and the blue light filter should help you cut down on eye strain.
All of these are great choices for your Pixel 3 XL, but my personal favorite is the Zagg InvisibleShield. I've been happy with Zagg screen protectors for my other phones, so the peace of mind I get with using a product I trust is worth the extra coin.
