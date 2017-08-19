What are the best screen protectors for the GS7?

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is still of the best phones you can buy, and with the Galaxy S8 and upcoming Note 8 stealing everyone's attention, you should be able to pick up an S7 for a pretty great deal. With its beautiful glass screen, you'll want to try and protect it from scuffs and scratches.

We've included some decent options for film screen protectors — not as tough as the tempered glass, but still providing good protection for your screen.

amFilm Galaxy S7 Screen Protector Glass

When you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector, you ideally want edge-to-edge coverage. Otherwise you're left with an ugly edge around the perimeter of your phone. For a while, there simply wasn't a decent option available for the rounded edges on the sides of the Galaxy S7's screen.

Enter this option from amFilm. This tempered glass screen protector is scratch resistant and only 0.3 mm thick, featuring slight curves designed to contour right to the edge of the screen and offering the best edge-to-edge screen protection you'll find for the Galaxy S7.

Installation is easy thanks to the precise cutouts and solid border around the bezel of the phone, and you shouldn't notice any difference in the phone's touch sensitivity. It's only $9 on Amazon and available in three colors — Black, Gold and White — so you can match the style of your phone while keeping it well protected.

OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

OtterBox offers a tempered glass screen protector that is case compatible with all of their cases for the Galaxy S7, so if you're a fan of OtterBox's product this is definitely the screen protector you want to try.

Some things to note about the Alpha Glass are the black sections at the top and bottom — they are precisely designed to match the phone which is a great look if you can line things up perfectly. There's also only adhesive on the top and bottom which, if you're not careful, can lead to dust getting in between the screen and the tempered glass. There are two options, Clear and Privacy, with the latter including the added feature of preventing people sitting next to you from glancing over at your phone and seeing what you're looking at.

You can grab the Clear protector at the link below for $8, or check out the Privacy model for $24. This one has gotten fairly mixed reviews mostly because of the difficult installation process, but since it's backed by OtterBox's great customer service and one-year warranty you can try it and reach out if any issues should arise.

Maxboost Liquid Skin Samsung Galaxy S7 Screen Protector

The Maxboost Liquid Skin protector includes two screen protectors for the screen — one with precise cutouts around the bits you want to be exposed, and the other a case-friendly option with cutouts from the edge around the top and bottom of the screen. It also includes a protector film for the back panel of your phone, because it's made of glass to and susceptible to scratches and scuffs too!

As you may have gathered from the name, these protectors require a wet installation with the included spray bottle. You spray down the sticky side of the screen protector, place it down on your cleaned screen and adjust it until it's just right. Then you'll want to use the squeegee card to clear out any bubbles then leave it to dry overnight. You'll want to be careful with it for the first few days, too, especially if you plan to slap a case on your phone too. Get a kit that includes everything you need for a successful, clean installation for just $9.99.

IQ Shield LiQuidSkin 2-pack

Another wet installation option, the IQ Shield LiQuidSkin includes two screen protectors that IQ Shield claims each screen protector consists of four layers of protection. Cutting through the marketing buzzwords, these screen protectors feature a layer of TPU, will adhere well to your phone and should provide durable, transparent protection without yellowing over time.

Installation requires you to spray the adhesive side of the screen with the included spray bottle, then squeegee out the excess and any bubbles then leave it to dry for a few hours. The benefits of a wet install over a dry install include crystal clear transparency, and you're able to adhere the protector around the rounded screen edges better. Keep your screen protected with IQ Shield for just $8.

