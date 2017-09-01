What are the best screen protectors for keeping my Galaxy Note 8 scratch-free?

The Galaxy Note 8 is shaping up to be one heck of a flagship. With a slightly larger screen than the Galaxy S8 Plus, it's the largest Samsung phone of 2017... and also the most expensive. You're definitely going to want to keep that screen in pristine condition.

We'll be updating this article with the best screen protector options for the Note 8 as we go, but here are your best options that are available so far!

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Note 8

Tempered glass is typically your best bet for a screen protector, but the curved edges of most new phones make it difficult for accessory makers to deliver full edge-to-edge protection. amFilm has a tempered glass solution which uses slightly curved slabs to achieve the perfect fit for the Note 8.

You receive everything you need for a clean and accurate installation, including an installation guide tray along with the prerequisite wet/dry wipes and dust removal stickers. The adhesive portion of the screen protector is around the edges with a dot matrix on the display itself which helps maintain the touch sensitivity so you can use your finger or S-Pen flawlessly.

You can order this kit for just $14 and be one of the first to get this screen protector kit when it starts shipping on Sept. 6.

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector for the Galaxy Note 8 [2-pack]

Spigen typically offers a quality line of tempered glass screen protectors for the latest flagship phones, but for the Note 8 they've opted for a flexible screen protector made of TPU.

It's a wet installation here, which typically guarantees reliable adhesion without any bubbles or that dreaded halo or rainbow effect. Spigen gives you everything you need for a perfect installation — a dust removal sticker, the solution spray, a silicone squeeze card. You also get two screen protectors which is especially important with non-tempered glass screen protectors that are more prone to collecting scratches. Let the NeoFlex take the daily abuse and wear and tear so your Note 8 screen does not, then replace it with the back up when it's time for a fresh one.

If you have any issues with the installation process or the quality of the screen, Spigen offers a lifetime warranty on its products so reach out to them and they'll gladly send out a new one. As you'd expect, these $9 screen protectors are case friendly, and Spigen actually recommends installing them with your case on the phone for the best fit.

LK Flexible TPU Screen Protectors for Galaxy Note 8 [3-pack]

LK offers the best value with a 3-pack of screen protectors made of TPU and PET materials for just $9. It's a dry installation here, so there's no need to mess with messy spray. They are case-compatible and easy to install if you follow the included instructions. LK (which stands for Lightning Knight) backs their products with a lifetime warranty and no-hassle replacements which is super rad.

While other screen protectors have a big cutout around the top for the front-facing camera and ear speaker, LK has opted for precise cutouts around each which should help you when lining things up. If you mess up, simply try again with one of the included spares — that's the benefit of buying your screen protectors in bulk.

