Whether you're a productivity machine or still hate the feeling of typing on an on-screen keyboard, the BlackBerry KEY2 and its excellent physical keyboard are here to save the day.
There's no doubt that the KEY2's keyboard is the star of the show, but don't forget about its 4.5-inch touchscreen display. It's sharp, crisp, and works well in most situations, but a few nasty scratches will leave you wishing you'd put on a screen protector.
If you want to cover up your KEY2's display so that it stays safe and sound, these are the screen protectors we recommend picking up!
- PULEN Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- AVIDET Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Skinomi Film Screen Protector + Full Body Skin
- DeltaShield Military-Grade Film Screen Protector
- TopACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector
PULEN Tempered Glass Screen Protector
For folks in the market for a tempered glass protector, PULEN's got you covered.
PUELN's tempered glass screen protectors are laser-cut for the exact dimensions of the KEY2, resulting in a perfect fit for your device. There's a 9H hardness rating to ensure no scratches find their way onto the protector, and even if you take a knife to the thing, it'll still just as good as it did from day one.
The installation process is as easy as can be, with PULEN promising none of those pesky bubbles while doing so. There's also a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to prevent residue from sweat and oil.
If you're interested, you can get a pack of two for just $7.99.
AVIDET Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Let's say you're in the market for a tempered glass protector but want to spend as little as possible. For you, we'd recommend looking at what AVIDET is selling.
AVIDET's tempered glass protector costs just $7.69, and while you don't get two like you do with PULEN, the upfront cost is less.
The protector measures in at just 0.3mm with an impressive 9H hardness rating, 99.9% transparency makes it virtually impossible to see the protector when it's on your KEY2, and 2.5D curved edges help to prevent any unwanted chipping of the glass.
This is an add-on item on Amazon, meaning it'll ship on any orders that are over $25 or more.
Skinomi Film Screen Protector + Full Body Skin
As great as tempered glass screen protectors are, they do have a tendency to crack much easier compared to film protectors. If you're not about that glass life, Skinomi has a pretty great option for you.
Skinomi used laser cutting to match the size of its screen protector for the exact dimensions of the KEY2, and as such, it fits like a glove. The film protector is extremely easy to install thanks to Skinomi's grid adhesive that doesn't require any sort of liquid or solution, and it comes with a 100% risk-free lifetime replacement warranty in case anything goes wrong.
In addition to the film protector, Skinomi also includes a full-body brushed aluminum device skin! You'll pay a bit more for this combo at $12.95, but even so, it's a tremendous value.
DeltaShield Military-Grade Film Screen Protector
If you want another film option that's a bit more affordable than what Skinomi's selling, DeltaShield might have exactly what you're looking for.
For a little more than $7, you can get two protectors with military-grade protection and a 99.9% transparency rating. DeltaShield's protectors come with a "Self-Healing" technology that allows any imperfections in the protector to work themselves out over time and a UV-filter protects against troublesome yellowing.
The protector is barely visible once applied, and should anything go awry, DeltaShield covers its protectors with a lifetime warranty.
TopACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector
If you want a screen protector that'll keep your KEY2's display scratch and crack-free no matter what, tempered glass is the way to go. TopACE has created exactly that, and they've done an exceptionally great job.
For just under 10 bucks, you can get one glass protector with 99.9% transparency for a crystal-clear view of your screen, a 9H-rated durability, and full edge-to-edge coverage.
TopACE guarantees that you won't get any unwanted bubbles during the installation process, and along with the protector, you'll also get wet/dry wipes and dust removal stickers.
What's your pick?
What screen protector are you going to pick up for the KEY2? Is there another option that should be added to our list? Let us know in the comments below!