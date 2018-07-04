Whether you're a productivity machine or still hate the feeling of typing on an on-screen keyboard, the BlackBerry KEY2 and its excellent physical keyboard are here to save the day.

There's no doubt that the KEY2's keyboard is the star of the show, but don't forget about its 4.5-inch touchscreen display. It's sharp, crisp, and works well in most situations, but a few nasty scratches will leave you wishing you'd put on a screen protector.

If you want to cover up your KEY2's display so that it stays safe and sound, these are the screen protectors we recommend picking up!