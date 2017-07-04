Your choices are limited right now, but it's worth considering a tempered glass screen protector to keep your OnePlus 5's display in mint condition.

Tempered glass screen protectors are a great way to ensure any phone's screen stays in great condition throughout its life span. But there are often comrpomises involved in picking one. Edge-to-edge screen protectors will generally leave a small air gap between the transparent area and the display, which can affect visibility. Clear tempered glass protectors that adhere directly to the display area can run into problems with the 2.5D glass used in many modern phones, like the OnePlus 5.

Film screen protectors like the one pre-installed on the OnePlus 5 are a decent, simple alternative, but they're not quite the same.

Right now, since the OnePlus 5 is so new, there are only a handful of tempered glass screen protectors from reputable brands, so we'll be updating this list as we go. Nevertheless, here are some early options if you're looking to keep your OnePlus 5 screen in top condition from day one.

OnePlus tempered glass screen protector

OnePlus's official tempered glass screen protector for the OnePlus 5 covers the entire surface of the phone, with cutouts for the proximity sensor, camera, earpiece and fingerprint scanner.

This screen protector is rated for 9H hardness, meaning it can go toe-to-toe with keys and even knives and survive unscathed. It'll cover the full area of the display, so you don't need to worry about any unsightly edges cutting into your screen.

As is normal with this type of screen protector, the border extends 0.9 mm over the edge of the panel, so tight-fitting cases may cause issues.

See at OnePlus

Orzly tempered glass screen protector (2-pack)

Orzly's tempered glass screen protector for the OnePlus 5 is almost identical to OnePlus's official offering, with the same 9H hardness rating and cutouts for all the vital areas. Once again, it'll protrude ever so slightly around the top of the panel, which is worth bearing mind if you plan in pairing it with a case of any kind.

The main difference here, though, is the price, as Orzly's screen protectors are available in a 2-pack from Amazon for $10.99 with free shipping. That gives you a spare if you mess up the installation, or if your first meets with an untimely demise.

See at Amazon

Orzly film screen protector (5-pack)

The OnePlus 5 comes with a film screen protector pre-fitted on the display, and if you don't mind the slightly plasticky texture, these are a decent, cheap option. Should you wish to replace an old film screen protector with a fresh one, Orzly sells a 5-pack of these for $6.99 with free shipping on Amazon.

A film screen protector isn't the most glamorous option, but you can't argue with the price, nor the simplicity of installation compared to some tempered glass options. Film protectors like these are also more likely to play nicely with bulky cases than glass screen protectors, because they're significantly thinner.

See at Amazon