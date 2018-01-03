Keep yours pockets empty and your phone at your hip with these cool holster cases.

Holster cases get a bum rap. They're portrayed in the media as being for geeks, but they're actually incredibly practical, especially as phones get larger and jean pockets somehow get smaller and smaller.

If you want to keep your Galaxy S8 at your hip without it bulking out your pocket, then check out these holster cases and get practical.

Encase DuraClip Combo

This is probably the most practical case for most people, since, while still a fairly rugged case, it's relatively slim, and you could carry it in your pocket if you wanted to. At $14, it's not a bad deal, since you get the rugged bumper and the detachable belt clip. It's all quite convenient and looks pretty sharp to boot. The bumper case is good and grippy so that you don't drop your Galaxy S8 and the belt clip is reinforced to last.

See at Amazon





Aduro shell case combo series

Aduro's cover is even thinner than Encase's, so if you're looking for minimal bulk, this is your pick. It features a fully separate holster, which slides over the front of your Galaxy S8, protecting the screen while it's on your hip. The belt clips swivels, so you can have your S8 upright or horizontal. The sweet part is that the back cover has a built-in kickstand, so you can watch videos hands-free when it's not holstered on your belt. This one's only $10!

See at Amazon





Trianium Duranium Series

Trianium's Duranium has a more armored design than the above two picks, and it's certainly built for someone who needs more more rugged protection. It features a dual-layer back cover that's made of TPU and a hard polycarbonate shell, and its holster slips over the screen, with a reinforced belt clip. The nice part is that, at $17, Trianium gives you color options in gunmental, gold, and rose gold. You also get a lifetime warranty if anything goes wrong with the case.

See at Amazon





Supcase Unicorn Beetle Shield

A perennial favorite of mine, Supcase's rugged cases boast some of the best protection in the slimmest form factor when it comes to heavy duty cases. The flexible TPU layer is shock-absorbent and soft so as not to scratch your Galaxy S8's glass, and the outer polycarbonate layer is hard, protecting your phone from bumps. Raised corners protect your S8 where it's most vulnerable and Supcase has some color options that are a bit more fun than others. There's also a front cover that protects your S8's screen and hugs it like no other screen protector I've seen. I also dig the swiveling belt clip and holster, which slides over the front. At $23, it's totally worth it.

See at Amazon

Zizo Bolt Series

For military-grade protection, look no further than Zizo's Bolt Series, which is for folks who want the coolest design and the most color options (10 in all). These cases feature military drop test certification and the detachable belt clip and built-in kickstand make it versatile and convenient. Zizo also includes a Zizo Lightning Shield screen protector with each purchase, so you can protect your whole phone from scratches. If you're looking for an option to match any style, then this is probably the one for you. At $18 you can even grab a couple!

See at Amazon

OtterBox Defender and holster

The old standby of heavy duty cases, this OtterBox Defender comes with a holster that slides on over the front of your Galaxy S8. The only downside is that the belt clip doesn't swivel, but it does work as a kickstand, so you can watch videos hands-free. There are three color options to choose from, at $22 apiece. The OtterBox name is tried, trusted, and true, so if you like to stick with brands you love, then this is the case for you.

See at Amazon





What's on your belt?

Do you use a holster case? Which one? Did we miss an awesome one? Sound off in the comments below.