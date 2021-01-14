Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Screen Protectors Android Central 2021
While there is no shortage of standout features on the Samsung Galaxy S21, the feature that is in your face all the time is its gorgeous screen. Presumably, you've decided to pick up a great case to protect the phone from accidental drops or falls, but have you thought about how you're going to keep the front of the phone free of scratches, knicks, and cracks? Take a look at this roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors so that your smartphone stays stunning for months and years to come.
- Value pack: TQLGY 3 Pack of Tempered Screen and Camera Lens Protectors
- Double-duty: LETANG 2-for-1 Tempered Screen Protectors
- Film star: GOBUKEE 2-Pack Screen Protectors
- Premium protection: Olixar Screen Protector
- Liquid luxury: ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector
- Affordable option: iLLumiShield Screen Protector
Value pack: TQLGY 3 Pack of Tempered Screen and Camera Lens ProtectorsStaff Pick
This multi-pack not only comes with three tempered glass screen protectors, but it also includes three camera lens protectors. This is particularly important with the Galaxy S21 line, as the new camera housing is more prominent than ever. The protectors are 99.9% clear and are hydrophobic and oleophobic, so you don't have to worry about unsightly smudging or smearing. Plus, they allow for an uninterrupted viewing and fingerprint sensor experience.
Double-duty: LETANG 2-for-1 Tempered Screen Protectors
This two-pack also includes camera sensor covers so that both the front and back areas are protected. These protectors are 99.9% clear and are hydrophobic and oleophobic. They are impact resistant and just about impervious to scratches with a 9H hardness rating.
Film star: GOBUKEE 2-Pack Screen Protectors
Continuing the bundling trend, why buy just one screen protector when you can get two at once? This package features a glass film that works perfectly with just about any case and keeps those annoying scratches and scuffs at bay.
Premium protection: Olixar Screen Protector
This screen protector may be one of the most expensive you'll see, but it's also one of the toughest available. It is only 0.26mm thick yet still has a great hardness rating for shock and drop protection. Plus, this comes with a two-year warranty so if something happens to it, you can rest assured knowing a replacement will be coming to you soon.
Liquid luxury: ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector
We're a fan of ESR's cases, so it stands to reason that we'd also like their screen protectors. This three-pack gives you edge-to-edge coverage that protects yet also offers full-screen responsiveness. Its Liquid Skin is self-healing, which means that light scratches and small bubbles will almost magically disappear over time!
Affordable option: iLLumiShield Screen Protector
Not only is this the most affordable option on the list, but it's arguably the best value as well. The kit comes with three ultra HD clear screen protectors, an installation squeegee, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a lifetime warranty. The scratch-resistant film resists bacteria and fingerprints yet still provides a super-responsive feel.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors
When you're carrying around one of the absolute best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you want to make sure your premium devices is as protected as possible. That means getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, as well as a solid screen protector.
If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, it's hard to overlook this three-pack of screen protectors and camera lens protectors from TQLGY. A more premium option is the Olixar screen protector, but that only comes one to a package and can be rather pricey. If you're on a tight budget, consider the iLLumiShield three-pack, the cheapest on our list.
Protecting your phone is certainly important, but don't forget all of the other fun and practical items that can add to your smartphone experience. In addition to cases and covers, we've compiled a list of the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S21 that you might also want to check out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best car mounts you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy S21
It's imperative that you not fiddle with your phone while driving, so the safe bet is to put it in a car phone mount or holder. Here are some of the best ones available for the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 powered up with the one of these chargers
Since Samsung decided to go the route of removing the charging brick from the box of its Galaxy S21 phones, it's left the users to fend for themselves. Not to fear — we've rounded up the best chargers for your new phone so you can power up and keep going.
These are the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors that you can buy now
Now that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is here, it's time to get your accessories to keep it protected for as long as you own it. Since the Ultra features the largest display, it's important to keep your screen looking good, so you'll want to pick up one of these screen protectors.