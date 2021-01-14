Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Screen Protectors Android Central 2021

While there is no shortage of standout features on the Samsung Galaxy S21, the feature that is in your face all the time is its gorgeous screen. Presumably, you've decided to pick up a great case to protect the phone from accidental drops or falls, but have you thought about how you're going to keep the front of the phone free of scratches, knicks, and cracks? Take a look at this roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors so that your smartphone stays stunning for months and years to come.

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors

When you're carrying around one of the absolute best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you want to make sure your premium devices is as protected as possible. That means getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, as well as a solid screen protector.

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, it's hard to overlook this three-pack of screen protectors and camera lens protectors from TQLGY. A more premium option is the Olixar screen protector, but that only comes one to a package and can be rather pricey. If you're on a tight budget, consider the iLLumiShield three-pack, the cheapest on our list.

Protecting your phone is certainly important, but don't forget all of the other fun and practical items that can add to your smartphone experience. In addition to cases and covers, we've compiled a list of the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S21 that you might also want to check out.