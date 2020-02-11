It's hard to go wrong with the classic hybrid format — a grippy silicone sleeve with a sturdy hard plastic shell that provides some stability and an easy place to place PopSockets or magnetic plates for car mounts. There's five colors available from blue to red to black.

OtterBox is quite possibly the most recognizable name in durable phone cases, and make no mistake, you pay for that legacy. You also get a sturdy case in a deep alluring blue that puts the TARDIS to shame.

Show off Samsung's design and the beautiful color you purchased with this clear case. The bumper can come in one of two colors: Clear will look a tiny big goofier in some angles, whereas Black will cover the corners and add a bit of contrast.

Sucnakp's Rough Grip features different patterns in years past, but I'm kinda digging the slanted gooves on the S20 model. This flexible TPU case is easy to get on and off while offering a small lip around the screen and camera module. You can get it in Black or dark green.

If you don't think you need a case because you never drop your phone, at least consider the Kqimi case for some scratch protection and added grip. As a thin hard-shell case, it won't add any bulk to your phone while shielding that glass back from scuffs.

Wrapped in European full-grain nubuck leather, Snakehive's wallet cases feel better than Samsung's first-party leather cases, at least in my humble opinion. You can also find them in more colors, including a lovely new Teal that replaces the older Honey Gold we saw last year.

The Neo Hybrid last year tested out a diagonal wave pattern, the S20 is a return to form with reliable Herringbone, which suits me just fine because the Herringbone is better in my hand and better for PopSockets.

This slim silicone case lets you show off that subtle glow on your Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue S20 while keeping it from getting scratched or scuffed. It also adds some much-needed grip so you don't drop your new flagship.

UAG launched the Civilian Series last year, so this is the first Galaxy to get the new super-slim rugged case. Drop-tested and available in deep green or black, the Civilian is ready to take your S20 undercover.

These Texan-born cases have been loyal heavy-duty cases for the last two generations of Samsung flagships, and they're back again for the S20. I'm happy to see a more subdued Red among the launch colors this year alongside the construction-zone bright orange and blue.

Totallee is one of the biggest names in ultra-thin cases, and it's one of the few name-brand cases available for purchase before Samsung's launch event. The black case is a tiny bit thinner and more rigid while the clear case is a softer TPU.

Supcase's Unicorn Beetle line delivers on quality and price year after year. The Pro features a kickstand on the back and uses a front bracket to keep your phone in place and protected rather than a TPU bumper alone. I'm hopeful more colors come along soon.

Skinit is licensed to sell cases with designs from your favorite sports teams, superheroes, and Disney films, and if none of those strike your fancy, you can get one made with a personalized photo design.

This is one of the sturdiest clear cases around for the S20, with a sturdy clear brace across the back and a varied honeycomb pattern that add some etra grip and excitement to this rugged beauty.

This multi-stage case holds your S20 in with a sturdy front frame that does not have a built-in screen protector so that it won't interfere with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. I also love this color, as it beats the tar out of boring black cases any day of the week.

The Fusion X is one of those cases you'll either love or hate the second you see it. I love it, and if you do, too, this rugged clear case will give you a distinct look and some beefy corner air cushions.

Keep your carbon fiber classics and give me the Liquid Air any day of the week. The diamond pattern covering the back is just deep enough to add real grip while still feeling slim and sleek in the hand.

This hybrid honey of a case has a lot in common with the Spigen Neo Hybrid, but it's got better color combos for that great protection, including a new new teal "Aqua Green" that is even more alluring in person than the renders do justice.

The Galaxy S20 is one of the most beautiful phones ever made, but it's also made of slippery metal and scratchable glass. If you're worried about scratching up that new expensive phone, there's no time like the present to grab yourself a great case to protect your shiny new flagship when your order shows up.

I'm happy to see more name-brand cases like Supcase and ArmadilloTek available this early, especially the ultra-thin and luxurious-feeling Totallee Thin Case, which is the case to buy your S20 if you hate cases. It's thin, it's unobtrusive, and it offers a small lip around the screen and camera to keep them from scratching. I'm also a huge fan of the slim but sturdy Caseology Parallax in Aqua Green, which is what my own Cloud Blue Galaxy S20 will be wearing when it arrives in a few weeks.

If you prefer your cases on the more durable end of the spectrum, skip the bulky black blocks and get yourself the Spidercase Protective Case. It's got the same multi-piece design as the Supcase, but it's got a clear back to you can show off your S20's color and a pretty purple bumper that I'll take over grays and blacks any day.

Watch this space closely, because while the case pool is a bit small at the moment, it's going to explode in the next two months, as will the case selection for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.