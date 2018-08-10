The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has just been officially announced — and as you would expect, there are already some great cases available for those of you who have already placed a pre-order.
We'll be sure to keep this list updated with the best options as more case makers make their products available, but at launch these are your best bets for cases for your Note 9
Samsung Case Accessories
Samsung offers five different case styles for the Note 9, but we'll highlight the LED View case because it's the most unique to Samsung and offers the best protection for the display along with the rest of your brand new phone. The case should be available for around $50.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Holster Case
The Unicorn Beetle Pro is a case you can trust no matter which phone it's protecting. This rugged-style case is designed to keep your phone well protected with a built-in screen protector for the display. An optional belt clip holster is also included if you're interested. You can get this case for just $28 direct from Supcase, where you'll find four other case styles, too.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear Case
For those who are after a minimalist clear case to show off the Note 9's design, Spigen has you covered with this ultra-thin clear case. This one-piece case is made of a flexible TPU material that's easy to install and will keep your phone protected from scratches and basic drops, and is thin enough to support wireless charging. Get this case for just $11 from Amazon, or as a glitter case for just $12.
Spigen Rugged Armor case
For those who don't want to sacrifice pocket space for protection, Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a great option.
This sleek, one-piece case is rugged and sleek with carbon fiber accents that looks great on all phones, but especially big phones like the Note 9. It's made of rugged TPU material so it's easy to install and features a matte finish. You can get this reliable case for just $13 on Amazon.
ProCase Leather Wallet Case
For those looking for an extra functional case, you should consider this leather wallet option from ProCase. Not only is this case designed to carry multiple debit and credit cards along with a cash pocket but it also delivers great protection for your phone. Made with genuine leather, this case screams premium design with top-notch craftsmanship and can be yours for $28.
Which cases are you going to buy?
There's bound to be a ton of accessories released for the Galaxy Note 9, but we want to know which are your favorites. Let us know in the comments!