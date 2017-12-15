Best overall Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro See at Amazon See at Best Buy When looking at Samsung's range of wearables, for many the Gear Fit2 Pro is its best overall performer. It checks all of the boxes for fitness tracking, with the sensors and software capable of following everything from your daily movements all the way up to running, gym workouts and swimming. The Fit2 Pro manages to be relatively small compared to full-blown smartwatches, but still has a big enough screen that you can see everything you need to. It can even handle basic "smartwatch" tasks like showing you your notifications and incoming calls to your phone. It also has standalone GPS, storage and Bluetooth for headphones, so you can leave the phone behind if you want to go for a run unencumbered. Bottom line: The Gear Fit2 Pro does everything you'd need in a fitness band, and also has some basic smartwatch-style features as well. One more thing: Be sure to look at the size guide and choose whether you want a small or large band to properly fit your wrist.

Why the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the best

For the Gear Fit2 Pro, Samsung took what it learned from its last few rounds of general-purpose smartwatches, added in some knowledge from the first Gear Fit2, and came out with a great overall fitness tracker. The Fit2 Pro is a bit bigger than the barebones trackers out there, but for good reason: it has a great display for showing you all of your fitness-related information, and can even pull in notifications from your phone.

It's a fitness tracker for almost every kind of person, and has some smartwatch-like features too.

Sure it does the typical daily tracking of steps and floors, but can also be utilized for running (with GPS tracking), gym workouts and now swimming as well. The newly designed strap will stay on your wrist through vigorous workouts unlike the original Fit2, and it can be swapped out for different sizes and styles if you want to change the look.

Beyond the basic on-person tracking, the Gear Fit2 Pro can also sync up with Samsung Health for tracking other parts of your health like food and water intake, as well as heart rate and sleep information. There are also partner apps from big names like Under Armour, MapMyRun and more so you can integrate the Fit2 Pro into your existing routine.

Best with more features Samsung Gear Sport See at Amazon See at Best Buy As the name implies, the Gear Sport offers a near-identical feature set to the Gear Fit2 Pro. It can do all of the same daily and active tracking for all of your workouts, but it just does it in a larger smartwatch form factor instead. That means you get a larger circular display that gives you more information per screen, as well as a great rotating bezel for navigation. You also get full-on smartwatch features like interacting with and replying to notifications, installing apps and managing more local data on the smartwatch itself. Bottom line: For a full-featured smartwatch that's still extremely capable for fitness tracking, the Gear Sport is the one to get. One more thing: This may not be the best choice, size-wise, for intense gym workouts or swimming — even though it can track those activities.

Best for less Samsung Gear Fit2 See at Amazon See at Best Buy Though it lacks the "Pro" moniker, the original Gear Fit2 is still a great fitness tracker — and now that it's getting older, it's much cheaper. It has the same overall dimensions and core capabilities as the new Fit2 Pro, but has a weaker strap and lacks the hardcore waterproofing required for swim tracking. When it comes to getting the basic fitness tracking, run tracking and notification management done, the Gear Fit2 will handle the task the same as the newer Fit2 Pro will. Just be sure to know the exact limitations before choosing to save some money compared to the Fit2 Pro model. Bottom line: For a great core fitness tracking solution for a bit less money, the standard Fit2 is still a great choice. One more thing: Consider a different style of band if you plan to use the Fit2 for high intensity workouts where it could come off.

Conclusion

The Gear Fit2 Pro is the best fitness tracker Samsung makes, and in general one of the better fitness tracker options out in the market today.