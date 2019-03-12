The Galaxy S10e is the smaller Samsung flagship released this year, but it's also got one of my favorite placements for the fingerprint scanner — built right into the power button on the side of the phone. You might think that would make it harder to protect, but these rugged cases do a great job of it while looking quite stylish at the same time. We've got case recommendations to fit any budget, so find the one that's right for you.
Reliably rugged and slim
Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff favorite
I love the Spigen Rugged Armor case for any phone because it protects well without adding too much bulk to your phone. I've tried and tested this case style on previous Samsung phones — and practically every phone that's come across my desk — and it never disappoints.
Built-in screen protector
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
One of the biggest differentiators between Supcase's offering is that they include a complete front plate with a built-in screen protector. This helps the Unicorn Beetle Pro offer outstanding protection front to back for your Galaxy S10e.
Classic brand
OtterBox Commuter Series
The OtterBox Commuter case offers rugged protection in a slightly more pocket-friendly package. Its a thin, two-piece case that includes port covers to keep dirt and lint out of your ports. Backed by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty and available in three color options.
Samsung's own
Samsung Rugged Protective Case
Samsung's own rugged case is a great choice if you really care about carrying on the Samsung branding even when slapping a case on your new phone. Samsung has drop-tested this design to ensure your Galaxy S10e stays protected, and it also includes two separate kickstands that offer multiple hands-free viewing angles.
Designed to survive
Lifeproof NËXT
When it comes to premium rugged cases, you should look at Lifeproof as an investment into an ecosystem of accessories for taking your phone out on outdoor adventures. The NËXT series is a clear case that protects against dirt, snow, and drops, and is compatible with Lifeproof's QuickMount accessories that include armbands and mounts for your bike, car, or whatever else you ride.
Heavy duty protection
Encased Rebel Armor
Encased claims that their case is fully compatible with Samsung's new Wireless PowerSHARE Technology, which speaks to the thin design here. Your phone is kept well-protected and fully functional with Encased.
Award-winning design
Caseology Parallax Series
Caseology is known for making cases that are stylish and rugged. The Parallax Series case embodies both attributes with a textured 3D pattern that looks as good as it feels in your hand.
Excellent protection
Zizo Bolt Series
Zizo's cases are a little extra — and that's not even mentioning the free screen protector they include with each case. The Bolt Series is a unique looking thing with grip lines and plenty of texture. Rugged as hell and proud of it.
Iconic rugged design
UAG Monarch
The UAG Monarch Case is expensive, but it's about as rugged as it gets. it's a uniquely compact case that features five layers of polycarbonate, leather, and rubber — all held together with metal hardware.
My personal recommendation is always the Spigen Rugged Armor due to the great price and design, but there are some other great cases on our list that are worth considering. One in particular is the UAG Monarch — I've got friends that have been using that style of case on a Galaxy Note 5 and it's kept their phone in like-new condition four years on!
