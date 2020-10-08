Best Roku Android Central 2020

If you're looking for the best Roku streaming devices, then you've come to the right place! Roku has a bunch of different streaming products that are so easy to set up and use. You'll get access to thousands of movies and TV shows with devices that are compatible with smart TVs and, for those of you who still have dinosaur-aged TVs. We love using Roku devices and have picked out our favorites for you in a number of categories, although our favorite is the Roku Ultra.

The Roku Ultra is the company's premium streaming set-top box. It offers all the high-end specs you'd expect in such a device, like 4K UHD and HDR, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also has some killer usability features unique to the Roku brand, such as a Lost Remote Finder on the box. The next time that pesky remote slips between the couch cushions, all you have to do is press a button, and it will make a sound to help you locate it. The Roku Ultra also has a built-in headphone jack on the remote and includes premium JBL headphones with the device so that you can listen to your favorite program without disturbing those around you. The device has a built-in Roku assistant to help you navigate the interface and find programming, but you can also use Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant if you prefer, although it's not hands-free. One of the reasons Roku fans are Roku fans is because the company has an open approach to allowing content from all kinds of services onto their devices. Their products are also fairly customizable compared to the competition, and the Ultra is one of the only streamers we know of that offers expandable storage via a USB port. The newest version of the Ultra also allows you to customize the functionality of two of the buttons on the remote. Flexible indeed! Pros: Cheaper than competing boxes

Built-in headphone jack for "night listening"

Lost remote finder

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: No HDR10+ support

No hands-free smart voice assistant

Best Value Roku Streaming Device: Roku Streaming Stick+

As with many of these categories, Roku was among the first to bring streaming technology downmarket from fancy, expensive boxes to no-frills streaming sticks. You can certainly find a whole range of streaming sticks on the market today for less money, including our Most Affordable pick at the end of this list, but Roku feels there is room at the high end for a top-performing stick. Plus, what you get for the price adds up to a great value. The Streaming Stick+ is a svelte, Juul-looking device that plugs into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and can thus be tucked out of sight. Don't let its small size fool you, though. This device can support HD, 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy all of your favorite content from all of your favorites services at the highest standards. It also has long-range wireless support and comes with Roku's beloved smart remote. However, you won't get some of the Ultra features, like the remote finder or the headphone jack, but those omissions justify the lower cost. Pros: Affordable entree into 4k, UHD, HDR streaming

Can be tucked away for distraction-free viewing

Advanced wireless receiver Cons: Doesn't support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision

Doesn't include remote finder or headphone jack

Best Smart Roku Streaming TV: TCL 6 Series

We're starting to sound like a broken record here, but Roku was also one of the first to make deals with third-party TV manufacturers to include its Roku OS on smart TVs. Many TV manufacturers did, and still do, ship TVs with their own proprietary smart software, but in general, those efforts have been met with a collective meh. What the market has seemed to respond to over the past few years are the manufacturers that collaborate with the likes of Amazon and Roku to bring more established and refined, smart TV operating systems to smart TVs for a more reasonable cost. Roku has partnerships with multiple manufacturers on hundreds of models of Roku Smart TVs, including TCL, Sharp, JVC, Philips, and others. The one that we've had a good experience with, which also happens to be lauded by critics and Amazon reviewers alike, is the TCL 6 Series of Roku smart TVs. The TCL 6 series is available in 55, 65, and 75-inch versions. It features a 4K, UHD MINI-LED QLED screen with support for Dolby Vision, and all of the ports and accessories you'd expect, as well as the famous Roku remote. You can use Roku's voice search or connect Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to the device for added functionality. Pros: Competitive pricing for a larger 4K UHD screen

Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Brushed metal design stands out Cons: Complaints of screen banding

You're basically forced into the Roku interface

Best Multipurpose Roku Streaming Device: Roku Smart Soundbar

Roku has felt enough pressure recently from other device manufacturers to begin expanding its ecosystem and product offerings beyond streaming sticks, boxes, and TVs, and into speakers. Last year, it introduced its first speaker product, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers, and this year it added the Roku Wireless Subwoofer and Roku Smart Soundbar to the fold. The Roku Smart Soundbar combines Roku's streaming players' goodies and turns it up to 11 with amazing sound integrations. The Smart Soundbar will also pair with the new Wireless Subwoofer to improve the sound quality's breadth and depth. While it doesn't currently work with the TV Wireless Speakers, Roku promises to get these devices working together soon. The Smart Soundbar comes with the Roku remote with voice search capabilities and Google Assistant integration. It supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Audio. It can also be used as a regular Bluetooth speaker to stream from one of the many music channels on the Roku or directly from your mobile device. Pros: Two devices in one!

Can act as a stand-alone Bluetooth speaker

Features Google Assistant integration Cons: Not compatible with Alexa

Most expensive Roku streaming device

Best Roku Streaming Speakers: Roku TV Wireless Speakers

Last year Roku introduced its first set of speakers intended to pair with its smart TVs and streaming devices. The beauty of these speakers is that they promise to deliver great sound at an affordable price point. They are bundled as a stereo pair and are incredibly easy to set up. They come with their own Roku Touch remote so you can adjust the volume and sound settings independent of your viewing experience. They also support Bluetooth streaming so that you can enjoy your favorite audio from any compatible Bluetooth device. The biggest drawback to the Roku TV Wireless Speakers is that they cannot be paired with the Roku Smart Soundbar; however, Roku claims this is something they are looking into adding soon. You can pair the TV Wireless Speakers or the Smart Soundbar to Roku's other new audio accessory, the Roku Wireless Subwoofer. With an expanding audio lineup, Roku is setting itself up to be a competitive player in the wider home theater space. Pros: Affordable quality sound

TV remote and speaker remotes included

Easily pairs with Roku streamers Cons: Doesn't pair with new Smart Soundbar

Won't work with other ecosystems

Best Roku Streaming Speakers Roku TV Wireless Speakers Speak to me Roku's new line of TV Wireless Speakers brings quality audio to your viewing experience in an easy to set up package. $150 at B&H