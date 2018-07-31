It's no secret that the DualShock 4's weak point is its analog sticks. The symmetrical layout is one thing and really is just down to preference, but it's tough to argue that the design of the analog stick's surface leaves a lot to be desired. A combination of slippery material and a dome-shaped design makes it hard to keep your thumbs on the sticks in your most intense moments.
Enter thumb grip replacements. These little works of engineering genius fit themselves onto the top of your PlayStation 4 controller's analog sticks to give you an entirely different grip and feel. If you're in need of something like this to help you step your game up, let us help you. These are the best replacement thumb grips for your PlayStation 4 controller.
Best Overall: KontrolFreek Performance for PS4
KontrolFreek's performance thumb sticks offer the best grip suitable for any gamer. Its chief design feature is the concave shape of the rubber grip. The surface of the grip is studded with raised dots to help your thumbs stay in place. The thumb grips add an extra 10.1mm of height to your controller, which could improve your accuracy and range of motion. It's not the cheapest thing at $16.99 for a pair, but KontrolFreek has a reputation for quality.
Bottom Line: If you're looking to improve your game, KontrolFreek is one of the best ways to do it.
One last thing: KontrolFreek's grips have a claw-like attachment mechanism to ensure they won't slip off mid-game.
Why the KontrolFreek Performance for PS4 is the best
KontrolFreek's analog thumb grips not only add a better grip for your thumbs but also a slightly raised height to give you a greater range of motion. The grip stays firmly attached thanks to a tight clasp that tugs on the underside of the analog sticks to ensure it doesn't move.
Alongside potentially heightening your performance, KontrolFreek's grips also offer a boost in comfort. The raised height is said to help reduce strain on your wrist and hands, while the surface won't irritate your thumbs. It's said to be able to keep your thumbs from slipping when sweat builds up in your hands, too.
Best for First Person Shooters: KontrolFreek FPS Freek Vortex for PS4
This is an interesting option for those who can't get off the shooters. KontrolFreek's FPS Freek Vortex has a design meant to help you get better results in shooter games. The left analog stick is shorter (6.1mm) with a concave grip, while the right analog stick is raised a bit (12.6mm) with a more dome-like grip. This setup is supposed to allow you a greater range of motion than if you were to use the analog stick as default, so acquiring the headshot might be easier in your next round of Call of Duty. If you like this funky design then it's yours for just $16.99.
Bottom Line: There's a real benefit to be had from a raised analog stick grip, and these are as good as it gets.
One last thing: If the eye-bleeding orange is too much for you, look around and you'll be able to find these in a couple of other colors.
Best On a Budget: Insten Silicone Analog Thumb Grips
Don't have much to spend? Consider Insten's package. The company is asking just $5.99 for two pairs of silicone thumb grips. These fit over the DualShock 4's existing analog stick like a glove and offer a more consistent surface to make sure your fingers don't slip. That surface is wide with dozens of raised, rubbery bumps to improve your track and feel. And because it's more of a cap than it is an extension, installation is as simple as turning it inside out and pushing it down onto the analog stick.
Bottom Line: These are inexpensive and effective, and you get to hook an extra controller up with improved thumb grips or keep a pair as backup.
One last thing: There are four different colors you can get: blue, red, white, and green.
Best for Customization: BeautyMood 40PC Silicone Thumb Grip Caps
If you're into whacky colors or just have a whole lot of controllers you need to improve, this package by BeautyMood is hard to beat. They're offering as many as 40 silicone thumb grip caps, which means you'll get 20 pairs, all for a low price of $8.77. While you lose a bit of effective surface area, the sheer value of this package should make up for it. You can easily swap them out to match your mood or outfit, and if you lose a few of them then you'll have more than enough to replace them.
Bottom Line: You won't find more grips for the money, so this makes a great package for those who need flexibility.
One last thing: These can fit many other types of analog stick, including those on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch controllers, so these are perfect for the gamer who has it all.
Conclusion
There are tons of thumb grips out there to consider, with many of them fitting like loose-fitting socks or not quite getting the "grip" part right. We're confident that these are the best thumb grips you can buy for your PlayStation 4 controller. KontrolFreek offers the best of the best, though. While pricey, their raised design and tight grip give you all the control and comfort you need, all the while protecting the material on the original analog sticks from wear and tear.
