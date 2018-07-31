It's no secret that the DualShock 4's weak point is its analog sticks. The symmetrical layout is one thing and really is just down to preference, but it's tough to argue that the design of the analog stick's surface leaves a lot to be desired. A combination of slippery material and a dome-shaped design makes it hard to keep your thumbs on the sticks in your most intense moments.

Enter thumb grip replacements. These little works of engineering genius fit themselves onto the top of your PlayStation 4 controller's analog sticks to give you an entirely different grip and feel. If you're in need of something like this to help you step your game up, let us help you. These are the best replacement thumb grips for your PlayStation 4 controller.