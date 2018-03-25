So you have decided that you have got to throw an SSD in your PlayStation 4. You read our article about whether or not it's worth it, and you have your heart set on a solid state drive to replace the stock PS4 drive. Here are some of the best options available to you. 500 GB SSD's Solid state drives are cheaper than they used to be but they still land on the pricey side when compared to their mechanical drive brethren. If you want SSD speeds but you aren't horribly concerned about having a ton of space, you might want to consider a 500 GB drive. Crucial MX500

This crucial drive will get you into SSD speeds while not breaking the bank. In addition, if anything goes wrong with it, you are supported by a 5 year manufacturer warranty. You can pick up yours for $129. See at Amazon Samsung 860 EVO

The Samsung Evo drive is about twenty dollars more than the Crucial drive but also offers slightly faster advertised write speeds. Just like the Crucial, you will have a 5 year manufacturer warranty. You can pick one up for $149 See at Amazon 1 TB SSD's If you need an SSD and you want to have a good amount of storage space, then a 1TB drive may be the place to start. 1TB drives are of course going to be more expensive than their 500GB counterparts but the increase in price is going to give you space for a lot more games. Mushkin Reactor

When it comes to bang for your buck in the world of 1TB solid state drives, you can't do much better than this Mushkin Reactor drive. For less than $100 more than the previously mentioned SSD's you will have a lot more room to spread out. You can pick this one up for $224 on Amazon. See at Amazon SanDisk Ultra II

SanDisk has been in the solid state storage game for some time and from my experience they make pretty darn reliable products. This drive comes with a three year warranty and it can be had on Amazon for $249. See on Amazon The compromise If you're looking at all these SSD prices and getting overwhelmed, I don't blame you. Solid state storage is still pretty expesive. If you still want to see an increase in speed on your PS4 but you want to save some bucks, there is another option. Seagate 2TB FireCuda SSHD