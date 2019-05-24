The Oculus Quest supports two Touch Controllers, and each of these requires a single AA battery. The Touch Controllers are the only part of the Oculus Quest that requires you to swap anything out. The headset itself charges through USB-C and there's no need for external sensors. The Touch Controllers don't drain a charge nearly as quickly as the headset, but you need to have a way to keep them charged. To keep your Touch Controllers up and running, you'll want to have plenty of spare batteries.

Keep playing

Because the Oculus Quest doesn't require any wires and can be used almost anywhere, you may drain your Touch Controller's batteries faster than you would on other headsets. The Touch Controllers will last for a while with just one battery, but you'll want to keep more around. The only thing worse than having to cut off a VR session to switch your controller's batteries is to have to take your headset off and head to the store to grab more of them. The batteries on this list will make sure you're always good to go.

The Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries can be recharged up to 2,100 times and will enable you to use your headset for a long time without having to purchase new batteries.

The Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries have a massive 3,000 mAh capacity and can last up to 20 years in storage. They're an excellent set of batteries to keep in a drawer, so you always have fresh batteries for your devices.

