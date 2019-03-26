Being active doesn't mean you should skimp out on looking fashionable! The Galaxy Watch Active is great for you fitness folks out there, but you're going to want a replacement band that does two things: make you look super trendy, and doesn't leave your wrist feeling as though it's being drowned in sweat.

Fashionable patterns for all

Honecumi Rubber Sport Band

Staff pick

The Honecumi sports band not only comes in a variety of different colors such as blue, red, pink and green, but patterns too. Outside of this flowery band, you also have access to a leopard skin pattern, as well as roses and butterflies.

$9 at Amazon

Soft and comfortable

Morningwell Nylon Band

The Morningwell replacement band comes in three different colors: electric pink, seashell, and midnight blue. It is made from durable nylon with a fabric-like sensation and comes with a velcro fastener that makes adjusting the size of the strap to fit your wrist size much simpler.

$11 at Amazon

Breathable and soft

LEUNGLIK Leather Band

Available in the colors black, grey and brown, the LEUNGLIK leather band is flexible and ideal for those going for the smart casual look. It has an adjustable strap length, and is both breathable and soft so that you won't feel discomforted wearing it at length.

$13 at Amazon

Light on your wrist

CAGOS Milanese Loop Mesh Band (2 Pack)

The stainless, Milanese steel loop in this band is useful even when doing physical activity, as air holes in the band allows air to your wrist at the same time as keeping the band light and comfortable to wear. It also comes in colors of black, silver, as well as a mix-and-match color called 'Colorful'.

$19 at Amazon

Thick and flexible

VIGOSS Thick Silicone Band

Despite the thickness and durability of the silicone, the VIGOSS band is light on the wrist with air ventilation holes to improve breathability and comfort. It is also very flexible, meaning that twisting or bending the strap will not cause damage to the colorful silicone.

$9 at Amazon

Comfortably fashionable

Fintie Nylon Sport Loop Band

The Fintie band is made from soft nylon that gives it a fabric-like feel. The nylon of the band is weaved together very thinly in order to help with air getting to your wrist, and the Fintie band lets you pick from 6 different colors — giving you the choice to pick which suits you the most.

$10 at Amazon

Easy to fit on your wrist

CAGOS Rose Gold Bangle Band

This CAGOS bangle is perfect for folks out there that would like a more refined, slimmer band that doesn't take up their whole wrist in the process. The CAGOS bangle band is ideal for that, and even comes with a pendant locking tassle which you can slide up and down to readjust the size of the band on your wrist.

$18 at Amazon

Two-tone colors

Balerion Cyan Leather Band

Cool and comfy, the Balerion is made from genuine leather, and has a stylish two-tone color such as cyan/brown, as well as black/brown and red/brown. It is also durable and flexible, allowing you to twist and shape it without damage to the leather band.

$12 at Amazon

If you like to stand out from the crowd, often having your fellow fitness folks stare at your wrist and ask where you got that funky band from, then there really is no other option but the Honecumi Rubber Sport Band.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.