Being active doesn't mean you should skimp out on looking fashionable! The Galaxy Watch Active is great for you fitness folks out there, but you're going to want a replacement band that does two things: make you look super trendy, and doesn't leave your wrist feeling as though it's being drowned in sweat.
Fashionable patterns for all
Honecumi Rubber Sport BandStaff pick
The Honecumi sports band not only comes in a variety of different colors such as blue, red, pink and green, but patterns too. Outside of this flowery band, you also have access to a leopard skin pattern, as well as roses and butterflies.
Soft and comfortable
Morningwell Nylon Band
The Morningwell replacement band comes in three different colors: electric pink, seashell, and midnight blue. It is made from durable nylon with a fabric-like sensation and comes with a velcro fastener that makes adjusting the size of the strap to fit your wrist size much simpler.
Breathable and soft
LEUNGLIK Leather Band
Available in the colors black, grey and brown, the LEUNGLIK leather band is flexible and ideal for those going for the smart casual look. It has an adjustable strap length, and is both breathable and soft so that you won't feel discomforted wearing it at length.
Light on your wrist
CAGOS Milanese Loop Mesh Band (2 Pack)
The stainless, Milanese steel loop in this band is useful even when doing physical activity, as air holes in the band allows air to your wrist at the same time as keeping the band light and comfortable to wear. It also comes in colors of black, silver, as well as a mix-and-match color called 'Colorful'.
Thick and flexible
VIGOSS Thick Silicone Band
Despite the thickness and durability of the silicone, the VIGOSS band is light on the wrist with air ventilation holes to improve breathability and comfort. It is also very flexible, meaning that twisting or bending the strap will not cause damage to the colorful silicone.
Comfortably fashionable
Fintie Nylon Sport Loop Band
The Fintie band is made from soft nylon that gives it a fabric-like feel. The nylon of the band is weaved together very thinly in order to help with air getting to your wrist, and the Fintie band lets you pick from 6 different colors — giving you the choice to pick which suits you the most.
Easy to fit on your wrist
CAGOS Rose Gold Bangle Band
This CAGOS bangle is perfect for folks out there that would like a more refined, slimmer band that doesn't take up their whole wrist in the process. The CAGOS bangle band is ideal for that, and even comes with a pendant locking tassle which you can slide up and down to readjust the size of the band on your wrist.
Two-tone colors
Balerion Cyan Leather Band
Cool and comfy, the Balerion is made from genuine leather, and has a stylish two-tone color such as cyan/brown, as well as black/brown and red/brown. It is also durable and flexible, allowing you to twist and shape it without damage to the leather band.
If you like to stand out from the crowd, often having your fellow fitness folks stare at your wrist and ask where you got that funky band from, then there really is no other option but the Honecumi Rubber Sport Band.
