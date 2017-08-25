What are the best replacement bands for Fitbit Charge 2?

We all know how awesome the Fitbit Charge 2 is, but the bands can be pretty underwhelming — depending on your taste and sense of style.

There are a number of super creative alternatives out there, though, that can really make a statement. Here are some favorites!

HUMENN Bands for Fitbit Charge 2

If you're looking for a replacement band with minimal, simply yet stylish feel, then check out the 10-pack Fitbit Charge 2 classic fitness replacement band from HUMENN.

While these band bare a striking resemblance to the original Fitbit band, the HUMENN bands come made with a durable elastomer material and surgical-grade stainless steel buckles. You can easily adjust the tracker band to fit your wrist, and if you're not thrilled with the product, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

These HUMENN bands come in a number of colors, including black, blue, blush brown, gray, plum, pink, orange, teal, and white. You can even pick up certain packs of three and four with different color combos, but the 10-pack will cost you around $17.

See at Amazon

bayite Leather Fitbit Charge 2 band

Leather is always a smart fashion-forward choice for accessories, outfits, you name it – so it's no doubt that this highly rated leather band from byite is a solid option to consider for your Fitbit Charge 2 for only $10!

Designed with genuine leather, the bayite band pairs perfectly with your Charge 2. The buckle is made with stainless steel for a secure clasp, while the band comes with a 1-year warranty incase anything happens.

You can pick up your bayite leather band in black, brown, coffee brown, gold, navy, olive brown, and silver (so there will totally be a color that'll catch your eye!)

See at Amazon

Gold Swirl Scroll Charge 2 Bracelet

If you're a fan of the bling and are looking to class up your Fitbit Charge 2 with a little extra glitz n' glam, then take a peek at the beauty that is the Gold Swirl Scroll Charge 2 Bracelet from Etsy!

Handmade, gold-plated spacers with ornate detail instantly turns your Charge 2 into a top-of-the-line piece of jewelry. If you're someone who isn't a big fan of wearing tech on your wrist, and you prefer the most classic jewelry look, the Gold Swirl Scroll will probably be your BFF — especially with its modest $42 price-tag.

If you're not a fan of the gold, then we recommend checking out the rest of the FabFitBracelets Etsy shops for some silver and bronze alternatives!

See at Etsy

Wearlizer Milanese Loop band

Classic, elegant, and perfect for day-to-day use, the Wearlizer Milanese Loop band adjusts to effortlessly fit around your wrist while pairing precisely with your Fitbit Charge 2.

The Wearlizer is made with a flexible stainless steel mesh material, and because of the lack of clasp, it's very easy to adjust and make the band comfortable. If you're not thrilled with the quality of the band – although it has a nearly 5-star rating on Amazon – then you can return the Charge 2 replacement without any hassle.

The Wearlizer comes in five different, classic colors, including black, gold, rose gold, pink gold, and silver. You can pick up this Fitbit Charge 2 band for around $16.

See at Amazon

bayite classic Rhinestone band

Keep things timeless with a pop of glitter and glitz with the bayite classic Rhinestone band for your Fitbit Charge 2 that looks and feels like a standard wristwatch band!

Designed with a high-quality, durable metal, the bayite band can be easily adjusted to fit wrists of almost any size. With the secure folding clasp and butterfly enclosure, you won't have to worry about your tracker ever sliding off of your wrist either!

You can pick from two different color and rhinestone combinations, including black and red stones, or silver with clear stones. The best part? The price! You can pick up the bayite classic Rhinestone band for around $10.

See at Amazon

AK Fitbit Charge 2 Band

If you're someone who likes a bit of a sportier looking watch band that also functions as a fantastically breathable workout buddy, then we recommend taking a look at the reasonably-priced AK Fitbit Charge 2 Band.

Designed with a soft, bendable silicone, and adjustable enough to fit wrists of almost any size, the AK Fitbit Charge 2 Band is not only functional, but fashionable. The buckle is stainless steel and the band itself is 100% waterproof, making it the ideal accessory for working out and building up a sweat!

The band comes in six different, vibrant colors, including pink and black, blue and black, green and black, gray and black, red and black, and white and black – and with the AK Fitbit Charge 2 Band costing around $10, why not pick up one in every color?

See at Amazon

So, what do you think?

Is there a watch band on our list that sticks out to you? Or do you have the perfect replacement that you've been using non-stop? Let us know in the comments below!