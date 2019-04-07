We've raved a lot about how great the Pixel 3 is quite a bit here on AC. It's easily the best smartphone Google's released to-date, featuring a solid design, a clean software experience, and guaranteed updates/security patches. All of that's great, but if there's something that stands out with this phone, it's the camera. We're still trying to figure out what kind of wizardry Google used to make the Pixel 3's camera so damn good, so if you care at all about picture/video quality, this should be at the very top of your list. Add that together with stereo speakers, a super-fast Qualcomm processor, and everything else mentioned above, and it's kind of amazing you can pick up the Pixel 3 for this little money. Want to spend less? Check out the Pixel 2 XL or Galaxy S9

If a refurbished Pixel 3 is still too rich for your blood, the Pixel 2 XL is definitely worth a look. It's not as powerful as the Pixel 3 and the quality of the display isn't nearly as good, but it costs considerably less, the camera is seriously impressive, and the software experience is pretty much identical. The Pixel 2 XL also lacks wireless charging and has a metal + glass design as opposed to an all-glass one, but for this much of a difference in price, we think these are perfectly reasonable compromises.