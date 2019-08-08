Best Raspberry Pi 4 Cases Android Central 2019
Just because the Raspberry Pi 4 is such an inexpensive computer doesn't mean you shouldn't take good care of it. That means you'll want an enclosure of some sort to keep debris out and away from the board as well as provide protection against static shock. Thankfully, like the Pi itself, a great case is just a few dollars; here are the best you can find in 2019.
- Package deal: Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case
- Supercooling: Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Clear Case
- Looking good: Ceetech Aluminum Raspberry Pi 4 Case
- Stacks on stacks: iUniker Raspberry Pi 4 Cluster Case
- Mount anywhere: Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 Wall-Mount Case
- Everything is a Heatsink: Unistrom Raspberry Pi 4 Case
Package deal: Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 CaseStaff Pick
A wonderful acrylic enclosure, a cooling fan, heat sinks, and a 3A power supply make this case deal a steal. You'll have access to all the ports and pins so this one works with any project, too. If you're not sure what to buy, buy this.
Supercooling: Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Clear Case
This acrylic case from Vilros is easy to assemble, has a mount for a camera, and cut out channels underneath for maximum airflow. These case channels, combined with the pre-installed fan, will keep your Pi nice and cool no matter what you're trying to do with it.
Looking good: Ceetech Aluminum Raspberry Pi 4 Case
If you're searching for a case that looks as good as it protects, this aluminum enclosure is what you need. It comes with a 3-5volt fan and 3A power supply, and best of all has a sweet (and durable) looking aluminum finish.
Stacks on stacks: iUniker Raspberry Pi 4 Cluster Case
One impressive ability of the Raspberry Pi that people overlook is how you can cluster multiple boards to act as a single, more powerful version. If you want to do that, you should invest in a single stacking case to hold them all like this model from iUniker.
Mount anywhere: Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 Wall-Mount Case
This acrylic case comes with a 5volt fan and HDMI adapter, but more importantly, it has built-in VESA-style mounting brackets. Raise your Pi above all the clutter and assorted stuff by putting it on the wall!
Everything is a Heatsink: Unistrom Raspberry Pi 4 Case
The single best way to salve any heat issues with a computer is by using a good heatsink. This case incorporates an excellent passive heatsink design with an active cooling fan for those times when you can't ever have things running too hot.
Something for everyone
Even with a product as new as the Raspberry Pi 4, you'll quickly see a ton of options pop up when looking for accessories. As impressive as that is, it can also make it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff to make sure you buy the right product the first time. I've spent the time to compare what's available and take a look at the products that stand out to recommend the very best of the best. These are the cases that I would (and am) using myself.
I think the best product on the list, one that works well for any application, is the Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case. It's easy to assemble, it looks good, and it will keep your Pi safe and cool. It's the case I'm currently using as I familiarize myself with everything the Raspberry Pi 4 can do.
I also love the idea behind the Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 Wall-Mount Case because I know what can happen when you have the brains of a project sitting down where all the rest of the clutter lives. Keeping the Pi up and above the rest of any components you're using is a no-brainer. As I convert some existing projects to the newer board, I'll be ordering more of them.
Really though, any of these cases will serve you well. I see myself using any and all of them as I find new ways to enjoy the Raspberry Pi 4.
