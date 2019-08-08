Best Raspberry Pi 4 Cases Android Central 2019

Just because the Raspberry Pi 4 is such an inexpensive computer doesn't mean you shouldn't take good care of it. That means you'll want an enclosure of some sort to keep debris out and away from the board as well as provide protection against static shock. Thankfully, like the Pi itself, a great case is just a few dollars; here are the best you can find in 2019.

Something for everyone

Even with a product as new as the Raspberry Pi 4, you'll quickly see a ton of options pop up when looking for accessories. As impressive as that is, it can also make it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff to make sure you buy the right product the first time. I've spent the time to compare what's available and take a look at the products that stand out to recommend the very best of the best. These are the cases that I would (and am) using myself.

I think the best product on the list, one that works well for any application, is the Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case. It's easy to assemble, it looks good, and it will keep your Pi safe and cool. It's the case I'm currently using as I familiarize myself with everything the Raspberry Pi 4 can do.

I also love the idea behind the Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 Wall-Mount Case because I know what can happen when you have the brains of a project sitting down where all the rest of the clutter lives. Keeping the Pi up and above the rest of any components you're using is a no-brainer. As I convert some existing projects to the newer board, I'll be ordering more of them.

Really though, any of these cases will serve you well. I see myself using any and all of them as I find new ways to enjoy the Raspberry Pi 4.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.