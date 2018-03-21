In order to play some great PlayStation VR racing games with the full experience, you're going to want a drive wheel to get the full experience. Whether you're taking on the tracks in Gran Turismo or taking to the streets in DRIVECLUB, a drive wheel will definitely add to your fun. Here are some the best wheels I've found to fulfill your immersion needs! Subsonic racing wheel

Thrustmaster racing wheel

Logitech Driving Force racing wheel Subsonic racing wheel

The Subsonic racing wheel is the cheapest option out of this bunch, but that doesn't make it a lesser option! With the 180 degree rotation and 5 suction cups to keep it in place, you can ride on without the worry of it possibly falling off the table. This wheel has all the interaction you need to truly feel like you're in the game. If you're looking for great option but you don't want to break the bank, the Subsonic is going to be your best bet. For only $52, you could be hitting the streets, or the tracks, in true style. See at Amazon Thrustmaster racing wheel

This wheel is designed specifically with the PlayStation 4 in mind, seeing as the colors seamlessly match the PlayStation. With it's realistic size and 1080 degree rotation, this makes you truly feel like you're behind the wheel. This wheel also includes force feedback, which lets you feel every tread and bump like you were actually in the car. Although this wheel comes at a hefty price, it has a lot of positive additives to really give you the feel of being in the game. Even at $200, the immersion this will bring to the game is definitely worth this price tag. See at Amazon Logitech Driving Force racing wheel