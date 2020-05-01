Best Racing Wheels for PlayStation 4 Android Central 2020

If you're looking to get into console-based sim racing, then the PlayStation 4 is a strong place to be. Not only does Sony have a strong first-party title in Gran Turismo, but it's well supported by third-party offerings like F1 and Project Cars. To take your experience to the next level, a wheel is a sound investment, and the good news is that there are some really awesome choices for the PlayStation. This includes the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT, which is the best option for most people.

The T300 RS GT isn't the most expensive wheel, nor is it the most feature-packed or advanced when it comes to the tech inside. However, what it is, for most people, is a fantastic all-rounder that balances all of these things. It's approachable for newcomers with an attractive price, yet still delivers a quality experience. It might be a Gran Turismo-branded product, but it's great for all racing games on PS4 and PC. The wheel rim itself is 11 inches in diameter but is also detachable and can be replaced by several alternatives, including a replica Ferrari F1 effort. Thrustmaster also has an extensive ecosystem of accessories that will work with the T300 RS GT. The T300 RS GT boasts an adjustable rotation up to 1,080 degrees, and force feedback is delivered by a frictionless dual belt-driven system powered by an industrial-class brushless motor. That means it'll also last, and with a high-resolution magnetic sensor, you can be sure it's accurate and responsive. Pros: 1,080-degree rotation

Brushless motor

Interchangeable rim

Attractive price Cons: Rubber trim not leather

Quite plasticky

Runner-up: Logitech G29

The Logitech G29 is, as traditionally with Logitech wheels, excellent. Part of that is based on its longevity; you can often find it at a handsome discount. It's not good only because of its price. Logitech doesn't churn out new wheels that often, but when they come around, they're excellent. The G29 is a well-built wheel with all the creature comforts you need to go racing. That includes a built-in vibration motor that provides accurate force feedback to feel the surface you're driving on, a 900-degree rotation, a leather grip, and a full three-pedal setup. It's also good for racing on the PC, too, as well as your console. This means you can use the optional gearshift with it if you prefer, though it is an additional purchase. For most, though, the metal paddle shifters will be plenty. It's also worth highlighting the location of the buttons because they're placed perfectly for easy access without the need to take your hands off the wheel. Pros Excellent design and construction

Attractive price

Three-pedal setup

Great force feedback Cons Stick shift additional purchase

No changeable rim

Best Budget: Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster doesn't just cater to the super-serious sim racers out there. The company has a whole range of different wheels, and the T150 is particularly useful for those making their first steps onto the virtual tarmac or those looking for a good wheel on a tight budget. The T150 retains features you'd find on more expensive wheels, such as a 1080-degree adjustable rotation and large paddle shifts but cuts back in some areas such as being mostly plastic and trimmed in rubber. However, with 12-bit resolution and Thrustmaster's Immersion TouchSense technology, it still feels superb and has fantastic accuracy. The T150 is a comfortable wheel to use. It's also a high-quality product designed to appeal to the newer sim-racers or those on a tighter budget. Neither of those things means you should miss out on features, and with nice force feedback too, it's genuinely an excellent budget wheel. Pros: 1080-degree rotation

Large paddle shifts

Good force feedback

Amazing price Cons: A lot of plastic

Only two pedals as standard

Higher-end: Thrustmaster T-GT

If you're searching for a higher-end racing wheel to go with your PS4 sim racing, this is a top choice. Thrustmaster's T-GT is pricey, but it's one of the closest things you'll get to reality without having to put a helmet on. Once again the partnership with GT Sport is prevalent, but this is one good-looking wheel. You're also not stuck with it because it supports Thrustmaster's quick-release system and there are a number of other designs you can swap in. The force feedback on this wheel is incredible, with a dual-belt pulley system and metal ball-bearing axle with 1,080 degrees of rotation. The companion three-pedal setup also allows for an optional stick shift, and the T-GT can make use of a host of Thrustmaster's accessories, including upgraded pedals and even a Bluetooth LED display. Pros Excellent design and construction

Modeled on a real-life wheel

Three-pedal setup

Incredible accuracy from force feedback Cons Quite pricey

Heavy!

Best Direct Drive: Fanatec Podium Racing Wheel F1

If you want to get really serious about your sim racing, then you're going to want to jump up to a direct drive wheel. While everything else on this list relies on a system of belts and gears, direct drive wheels attach the rim directly to the motor. The benefit here is the best quality force feedback, unlimited rotation, and the absolute best accuracy. It's the closest you can get to a real race car in your own home. Fanatec now has a direct drive wheel that fits into its extensive ecosystem of products. The Podium also supports consoles, with both PS4 and Xbox One support possible, and the bundle here has a licensed F1 style wheel to get you going. What you get with the podium is smooth, accurate, highly realistic racing. It boasts peak torque of 20nm and a holding torque of 15nm, a built-in hub, carbon fiber, and Alcantara in its construction and a built-in OLED display on the base for easy tuning. You've got a host of buttons to map and an integrated display on the actual wheel. All you need to do is get some pedals, which aren't included, and you're off. Pros Ultimate realism

Superb build quality

Also supports console

Ecosystem of accessories Cons Expensive

Pedals aren't included