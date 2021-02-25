Best PS5 Controller Phone Mounts Android Central 2021

The PS5 has been out for a few months now, and while finding one can be a bit difficult, those who do own one can take advantage of something its predecessor also had: remote play. Whether you're too tired to sit up or simply want to lounge around in a different room while playing, the PS5 allows players to remotely connect to the console and play from their phone. Better yet, you can even connect your DualSense controller to your phone, making it much easier to play. Of course, propping your phone up to play can be a bit of a hassle, so we've collected some of the best PS5 controller phone mounts available right now.

A tight hold : Orzly PS5 Controller Mobile Gaming Clip Staff Pick Orzly's DualSense controller phone mount promises a secure hold, and thanks to its padded phone grip, it's likely to back those promises up. Not only does it feature a tighter grip on your phone, but it also has easily accessible control options for adjusting the viewing angle of your phone. The mount also features single locking articulation, so you don't have to worry about the phone dropping or moving while playing. $20 at Amazon Adjustable angles : FANPL Phone Clip Holder FANPL's phone mount for the DualSense is as simple as it gets, offering a minimalistic grip that clutches your phone and a simple locking mechanism to keep things in place. Where this mount differs, though, is in its adjustability. FANPL promises a huge variety in how far and close you can tilt your phone, so you'll be able to enjoy some gaming sessions at any angle. $8 at Amazon Maximum fit : YUANHOT Clip Mount for PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Nowadays, most people carry around phones that are nearly the size of a DualSense controller themselves. While most controller phone mounts will fit any phone, Yuanhot's offering guarantees it will fit any mobile device, so you won't be left out of some remote play time if you happen to have the largest phone possible. Besides that, this also features a simple design, with push buttons on either side of the mount to allow for quick and easy adjusting. $11 at Amazon An upgraded design : YUANHOT Upgraded Phone Controller Mount Another controller phone mount from Yuanhot, this one features an X-shaped grip for your phone, resulting in an extremely tight and secure fit while you're playing. The X-shaped grip also allows for the ability to rotate or specifically angle your phone as you play, as the grip itself is mounted on a ball joint for easy movement. The closed lock structure of the mount also means you won't have to worry about your phone dropping or slipping, as you can quickly tighten the grips hold on your phone whenever you want. $13 at Amazon Tacticle feel : Joso Controller Mobile Gaming Clip Offering the pretty standard controller phone mount for the DualSense, Joso also pairs its mount with two pairs of thumb grips for the controller. Featuring two shorter caps and two much taller ones, this mount might be a smart purchase for those looking to get some extra thumb grips to help take their gameplay experience to the next level. $14 at Amazon Dual adjustments : OIVO PS5 Controller Phone Clip Mount Unlike other DualSense phone mounts on this list, Oivo's mount features a much wider angle of rotation thanks to its dual adjustable rotary switch. This mount places two adjustment wheels on the device, giving players access to 320-degrees of rotation and an extra 1.5-inch extension. This may not seem like much, but being able to angle your phone exactly how you want it while playing is key to a fun experience, so it's nice to see Oivo go the extra mile. $15 at Amazon

What will you be picking up?

Because the PS5 is so new, the options for controller phone mounts out there aren't exactly the most diverse. Combine this with the fact that you need to play with the DualSense controller to play through PS5 games, and that limits the choices even more. With that being said, one of the best options on the market does seem to be Orzly's mount. They've been making gaming accessories for years now, and have always been known for having some of the most high-quality options, even if it is a little barebones in its design.

For those looking to get a bit more bang for their buck, the Joso Controller Mobile Gaming Clip might be for you. Not only does it feature an extra USB cable for those on-the-go moments, but it also comes with two pairs of thumb grips for the DualSense. Of course, you can also go with Oivo's PS5 Controller Phone Clip Mount, as it also comes with an extra USB-C cable and sports a dual adjustable rotary switch, giving you even more freedom in how you angle your phone while playing.

Regardless of what controller phone mount certain you choose, you'll likely be in good hands. If you'd rather wait it out and see if any bigger third-party companies begin to produce phone mounts, that's also an option. With more and more PS5 accessories launching every day, you're bound to find the perfect controller phone mount for you at some point.