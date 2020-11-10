Best PS5 Accessories Android Central 2020

The official PS5 release is just around the corner, and with many people securing one ahead of this holiday season, there's some people who may be looking into some of the accessories they can pair up with the console. While you're getting ready to play some of the many new games launching this month, here's a look at some of the best PS5 accessories that are available ahead of the console's launch.

What will you be picking up?

Ahead of its launch, the PS5 doesn't have a ton of main or third-party accessories specifically branded for the console. However, Sony has had an excellent track record when it comes to creating first-party accessories, insuring players that they won't have to wait to get some of the best tools to play with. One of the best options, the DualSense controller, is packaged with the PS5 itself, and also available for those looking to secure a spare. As of right now, it's the only controller that will fully work with some of the PS5's newer mechanics, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so if you want the full experience of the PS5, the DualSense is a must.

For those looking to get deeper into the game or even use the PS5 as an entertainment option, Sony also has you covered. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is the official headset for the PS5, and if it's anything like the PS4's Gold Wireless Headset, it'll be a quality option for years to come. As far as other entertainment tools go, the PS5's Media Remote is a sleek and stylish option for those not looking to navigate streaming menus with the DualSense controller.

Regardless of what accessories certain players will be picking up, the options for many are out there, with Sony making sure every base is covered. Luckily, many accessories from the current generation of consoles are slated to work fine with the PS5, but having the ability to pick up some new accessories is always good.