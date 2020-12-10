Best Printer Paper for Laser and Inkjet Printers Android Central 2020

Today, the market is awash with printer paper engineered for various uses. Picking the right printing paper to meet your needs, even for seasoned printers, can be a daunting task. But there's a growing need to do so, especially with more people working from home.

Inkjet printers recreate text and image prints by spraying wet or liquid ink onto a paper. To create smudge-free prints, you ought to use a thick and fast-absorbing paper. On the other hand, laser printers print by melting the toner onto the paper. The ideal laser printing paper has to withstand the heat generated by the printer. The HP Printer Paper, Premium24, is our best printer paper. It is engineered for use in both inkjet and laser printers. The HP Premium24 paper is a perfect multipurpose paper. It is heavy and thick enough for use in inkjet printers without ink bleeding through. At 24 pounds a ream, the paper is equally optimized to withstand the heat generated by laser printers. The 100 bright and 163 white paper creates popping black text and vivid color image prints, giving your documents a premium professional look. It is an HP product, but it is perfectly compatible with all printer brands. Pros: The paper is acid-free

Ideal for professional documents

ColorLok technology for popping prints

Optimized for use in both inkjet and laser printers Cons: Inkjet prints on the paper don't dry instantly

Runner-up: Hammermill Premium Inkjet and Laser Paper

Taking a little extra time to pick the right paper will yield good results. The Hammermill Premium Inkjet and Laser Papers are optimized for inkjet and laser printing. A ream weighs 24 pounds, which is the ideal weight for inkjet and laser copy papers. You can print on both sides without the apprehension of show-through. The paper is crisp white at 97 bright and has a premium smooth feel. The premium finish, coupled with ColorLok technology, creates impressive, bold black texts and colorful image prints. In its true nature as multipurpose paper, the hammermill comes in about five different sizes, but this particular one is an 8.5x11-inch letter size Paper. The paper is sold in reams of 500 sheets each or a carton pack of several sheets to suit your buying needs. The Hammermill premium paper is acid-free, which prevents crumbling and yellowing over time. This is a paper for life. You have no excuse for poor-quality, newsletters, brochures, flyers, memos, and projects. Pros: Jam-free guarantee

Has a premium smooth finish

Ideal for double-sided printing

Compatible with all inkjet and laser printer models Cons: Not ideal for printing glossy photos

Best for Inkjet Printers: HP BrightWhite24 Printer Paper

Choosing the right copy paper is as important as choosing the right ink and settings for your printer. For low-volume home printing, we prefer inkjet printers. Besides, they are much smaller, cheaper, and they recreate better text and image prints than laser printers. Since inkjet printers create prints by spraying wet/liquid ink onto a paper, you need a fast-absorbing thick paper. The HP BrightWhite24 Printer Paper is the go-to paper. The paper is 100 Bright with a blue-white shade that creates a brilliant image color contrast. Engineered with ColorLok technology, you get instant drying bold and vivid prints. The bright white paper is ideal for printing presentations, flyers, newsletters, brochures, and all other color-intensive documents. Also, the paper has a matte finish that is perfect for printing sharp-looking images. It 's also coated so you can print on both sides without ink seeping through the paper. Pros: Precisely engineered for inkjet printers

Thick and heavy for smudge-free printing

Bright white for bold prints

Matte finish for clear and sharp images Cons: Not ideal for photos that need a glossy finish

Best for Laser Printers: HP Office20 Paper

You risk ruining your laser printer by using the wrong printing paper. Laser printers create text and image prints by melting solid toners and pressing them onto a piece of paper. Since laser printing generates heat, every paper that goes into the printer should be heat-resistant. Laser printers are preferred for high volume everyday office printing, thanks to their low running costs and high printing speeds. The perfect paper for such every day high volume printing is the HP Office20 Paper. The papers come in various package sizes. This particular one is five reams bundled together for economies of scale. It's just regular copy paper intended for everyday high volume printing. It's bright white, which creates good print contrast. Just like all HP papers, it is enhanced with ColorLok technology for bolder black text prints. Can you ever go wrong with HP? No, you can't. Pros: Ideal for high volume office printing

It is acid-free

It's still compatible with inkjet printers

Enhanced with ColorLok technology Cons: Not for creating impressive documents

Best for Photos: Canon Luster Photo Paper

Professional photo papers come in three finishes: matte, glossy, and semi-glossy. Glossy papers are the most common. They are coated on one side and have a shiny reflective finish. Matte photo papers are less polished with a rough texture. Then we have the Canon Luster Photo Paper, a perfect blend of a Matte and glossy finish. The smooth luster finish creates brilliant color photos and perfectly toned black and white images. To achieve the luster finish, canon photo paper is coated. The paper is not ideal for use in a laser printer. The heat generated by laser printers is likely to melt the luster coat, creating poor images and damaging the printer in the process. However, the canon photo paper works flawlessly in inkjet printers. Using the photo paper alongside genuine Canon LUCIA or ChromaLife100+ inks, produces quality prints with added longevity. The paper comes in two sizes. This one is 8.5x11-inches. Pros: Has a smooth luster finish

The finish is fingerprint-proof

The papers have controlled glare and shine Cons: Not compatible with laser printers

