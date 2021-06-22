Whether or not you bought a new phone for Prime Day, or just want to trick it out with some new gear, we have you covered. Amazon puts a lot of stuff on sale for Prime Day, so we dug through the vaults to find some phone accessory deals that are actually worth your time.
Other great Android accessory Prime Day deals
- : Sony WH-1000XM4 | $100 off at Amazon
- : Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $100 off at Amazon
- : MIATONE Outdoor Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $8 off at Amazon
- : Adonit Mini 4 Universal Stylus | $6 off at Amazon
- : Belkin BoostCharge 15W Fast Wireless Charger Pad | $16 off at Amazon
- : Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD | $11 off at Amazon
- : Plinrise Dinosaur Silicone Phone Holder | $1 off at Amazon
- : Jabra Elite 65t | $32 off at Amazon
- : Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller | $28 off at Amazon
- : Anker 20W PIQ 3.0 Fast Charger with Foldable Plug PowerPort III | $3 off at Amazon
- : iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount | $7 off at Amazon
- : UGREEN USB C to A Fast Charging Cable | $4 off at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $100 off at Amazon
Drown out the sound of everything but some eargasmic tunes with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless headphones. They're priced at only $248 for Prime Day, and trust us, you don't want to miss out on some of that sweet ANC goodness.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $100 off at Amazon
Treat yourself this Prime Day with this fine specimen of a smartwatch. With fitness tracking, GPS, and more, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is currently the best Android smartwatch money can buy, and that $100 discount just sweetened the deal.
MIATONE Outdoor Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $8 off at Amazon
This tiny little portable Bluetooth speaker from MIATONE is a great bargain for Prime members. It's got an IPX7 waterproof rating and has a durable build, so you can bring it along with you on hikes or outdoor activities. You also get Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C charging port, so it'll last longer and charge quicker.
Adonit Mini 4 Universal Stylus | $6 off at Amazon
If you're a fan of styluses, but your phone doesn't come with one, the Adonit Mini 4 Universal Stylus is a match made in heaven for you. The discount may not be much, but this pocket-sized stylus is cheap enough as it is. Get one today and get your doodle on!
Belkin BoostCharge 15W Fast Wireless Charger Pad | $16 off at Amazon
Wireless charging is the ultimate underdog of phone specs nowadays. Grab this Belkin BoostCharge 15W Fast Wireless Charger Pad if your Android phone supports wireless charging. Cables are so last season.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD | $11 off at Amazon
This slim and trim 10,000mAh USB Type-C power bank from Anker delivers superb charging speeds thanks to its Power Delivery technology. Specs aside, you get to choose between 5 beautiful colors when getting one. With this power bank by your side, you won't need to worry about your phone running out of charge!
Plinrise Dinosaur Silicone Phone Holder | $1 off at Amazon
Again, this isn't exactly the deal of the century, but it'll save you some pocket change. This cute dino PopSocket is available in a range of fun colors and helps you hold on to your phone much better.
Jabra Elite 65t | $32 off at Amazon
There's no need to tell you about the brilliance of Jabra's audio devices. These modern Jabra Elite 65t earbuds sound almost magical in your ears, support Alexa and Google Assistant, and they've got an IP rating. You can score a pair of these excellent true wireless earbuds for $50 right now.
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller | $28 off at Amazon
Mobile gamers gather around, for you won't want to miss out on this Razer Kishi Prime Day deal. For $28 off its list price, you can buy this mobile game controller for a smooth zero-latency gaming experience on your Android phone!
Anker 20W PIQ 3.0 Fast Charger with Foldable Plug PowerPort III | $3 off at Amazon
Anker owns the charger market owing to its fantastic PowerIQ technology. This 20W PIQ 3.0 Fast Charger PowerPort III is one of the best that Anker has to offer. It's got foldable prongs, so it stows away nicely in small spaces. You need a USB Type-C to Type-C cable to use it, so make sure to buy one of those along with this.
iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount | $7 off at Amazon
Go hands-free with this dash mount from iOttie. We've ranked this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount in our list of the top wireless car chargers and mounts in the market right now. At $7 off, be sure to grab one on this fine Prime Day!
UGREEN USB C to A Fast Charging Cable | $4 off at Amazon
For those who require good ole' USB C to A wires, we recommend this UGREEN USB C to A cable. Amazon Prime members can get it for $4 off its usual price today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
