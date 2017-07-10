Amazon's Fire tablets continue to improve each year, and the prices allow for them to be an excellent purchase option for many people. Amazon has dropped the prices on these already-affordable tablets, so don't miss out. Whether you prefer the 7 or 8-inch display or even want the Kids Edition for your children, they are almost all discounted right now. With access to tons of apps, media, and more, you can't go wrong with having one of these around.

The internal storage on these is a bit low and fills up pretty quickly, but luckily you can easily add a microSD card and gain additional storage in just a few seconds.