Considering how well Apple products hold their value, you should jump on any opportunity to save on one of the Cupertino company's devices. With Amazon's Prime Day deals are in full swing and Apple just announced the new iPhone 12, there's no better time than right now to look to buy some new gear.

Whether you're looking to get your hands on a new iPhone, want an everyday device for streaming movies or browsing the web, or an Apple Watch for tracking your health and fitness goals, there are plenty of deals to choose from. We'll be sure to update the below deal lists as more promotions become available.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Pretty much everywhere you go these days you'll see someone using Apple's AirPods in public. AirPods deals are nearly just as common these days, as retailers across the board seem to be constantly discounting all the different variations of the hardware, which is good because they can be a bit expensive.

With Amazon Prime Day deals around, you can definitely take a decent chunk off the regular price right now.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch has already established itself as the premier smartwatch on the market, though it's certainly not the cheapest. It has been around for a few years now and there are various generations to choose from and all manner of customization options available.

There are regular discounts on the Apple device so those looking for a great Apple Watch deal can often find one but those savings rarely come from Apple itself. Instead, third-party retailers may offer discounts or accessory bundles to sweeten the deal.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

Apple's phones aren't the most affordable on the market, but they do provide the user experience and build quality sets them apart from many other phones on the market. That doesn't mean you have to settle for paying ticket prices, though. While Apple rarely runs sales itself, third-party retailers and carriers often run promotions to entice upgraders with big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day often sparking savings.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

The Apple iPad has become the go-to for tablet buyers around the world, and Apple now offers iPad models of various sizes and with varying features to suit all needs and budgets.

If you want to get your hands on an iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro but don't want to pay full price for it, there are always deals to be found at popular retailers. Some of them offer discounts, while others offer gift cards or accessories with your purchase to sweeten the deal. Keeping up with all of the deals around the web can be a pain as they change regularly, but we've got you covered with the best deals out there right now.

Keep in Touch Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from Android Central! I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands. Yes No I would like to receive mail from Future partners. Yes No Sign Me Up No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple's MacBook models have become commonplace in coffee shops and lecture halls across the globe. They used to be rarer sights, but thanks to the proliferation of Apple's mobile devices, namely the iPhone, so many more people are moving to Apple's computer platform for all of the ecosystem benefits it brings.

Traditionally, MacBook pricing has been pretty steep, and that's still true to an extent. However, there is a range of prices in Apple's MacBook lineup and different products to suit varying needs and budgets. Plus, deals are fairly common at some of the most popular retailers so you can score a saving, especially around events like Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day iMac deals

If you want a sleek, all-in-one computer, you can't beat Apple's iMac. In many ways, it is the best value for money when it comes to macOS computers getting you higher specs per dollar compared to the portable Mac lineup and, being a complete computer plus display and peripherals, you don't have to spend a bunch more money on accessories like you would with a Mac Mini. For many Apple users, the iMac is the right choice for their work or home office setups.

It isn't all that often that Apple products get discounted, and when they do the sale generally isn't from Apple's own website. From the time spent searching for the deals, to trying to remember where you saw the best prices, or who added the most value to the transaction, it can be a daunting process. Luckily, it doesn't have to be. This is your new one-stop-shop for all the best iMac Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day Apple TV deals

If you're in Apple's ecosystem already and want to smarten up your TV, then it makes total sense to go with an Apple TV. You may already use an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and know the interface and apps well, or you might have a huge library of iTunes TV shows, movies, and music that you've purchased in your years of owning Apple tech. Using Apple's streaming hardware is the right choice if that sounds like your situation as you'll have a straightforward, integrated experience.

It also makes sense that you'd want to save on your Apple TV purchase and we've rounded up the best Apple TV Prime Day deals below.

Let Thrifter help you

Prime Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Prime Day. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.