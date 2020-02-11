Best Power Banks for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020
The Galaxy S20 has quite the big battery, but with a 120Hz screen and 5G radios inside, you could still run it down if you're not careful on an exceptionally busy day. Or, y'know, because you forgot to throw it on the charger last night the way I did. Never fear, power banks are here and they can charge our S20s three different ways this year.
- Best overall: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank
- High capacity: Zendure A6PD 20100mAh PD Power Bank
- Pocket-friendly: RAVPower PD Pioneer 10000mAh 29W Portable Charger
- Value pick: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD
- Wireless or wired: Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery
- Best for Ultra: ELECJET PowerPie 20000mAh Power Bank
- Slim stability: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
- Luxurious look: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank
Best overall: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power BankStaff pick
Roughly the same size as the Galaxy S20, this 10,000mAh bank can recharge even the S20 Ultra twice before it runs dead. It supports Power Delivery and QuickCharge 3.0, so you can charge your S20 either way.
High capacity: Zendure A6PD 20100mAh PD Power Bank
This might be overkill for an S20, but if you want to charge a laptop or three phones at the same time, Zendure's power bank has 45W charging for laptops and an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 port.
Pocket-friendly: RAVPower PD Pioneer 10000mAh 29W Portable Charger
This compact power bank is like an extra-fat Snickers that can recharge your S20 twice via USB-C Power Delivery or QuickCharge via USB-A. It's available in black or white, and also comes with a C-to-C cable.
Value pick: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD
Honestly, most times when we go out, we only need to recharge our phones once at the most, so this 5,000mAh bank is a perfect size. I also love the pastel colors available like pink and teal.
Wireless or wired: Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery
This bank can charge your S20 with or without a cable, and the Qi pad on the top is even able to charge small accessories like the Galaxy Watch Active. You can get this bank in silver or a soft pink.
Best for Ultra: ELECJET PowerPie 20000mAh Power Bank
The S20 Ultra supports 45W charging under very, very specific conditions, and the PowerPie is one very few power banks that actually meets all of them. You can also use it to recharge tablets and USB-C laptops.
Slim stability: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
Anker makes dependable chargers that can take a beating and keep running for years and years. This phone-sized model is a little more expensive than Aukey's, but it looks a little better too with that patterned back.
Luxurious look: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank
Metal and plastic power banks may seem slick, but covering them in a plush fabric is ten times better! There are still two wired charging ports in addition to the Qi pad, and you can get it in gray or that lovely heart red.
Charge your way
There's a couple of ways you can charge your S20, but the most important things to look for will be Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm QuickCharge (QC). While Samsung supports Power Delivery, the S20 is capped at 15W with most PD chargers, and most QC ports aren't rated much if any higher on a power bank, anyway — that comes into play more with wall chargers.
What does this mean? Charge with whatever standard and cable you have on hand; they're both going to charge your S20 at a good speed, even if it might not be the 25W you'd get with the Samsung wall charger. The Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank is my favorite because that slim phone-sized form factor makes it easy to carry in your pocket next to your S20. For a few dollars more, you can even get a power bank with wireless charging that's still pretty easy to slip in a pocket or purse. The Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery can wirelessly charge your S20 and your Qi-enabled wireless accessories, like those swanky new Galaxy Buds, and it comes in a soft pink that should complement the Cloud Pink S20 quite well.
