Best Power Banks for Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 has quite the big battery, but with a 120Hz screen and 5G radios inside, you could still run it down if you're not careful on an exceptionally busy day. Or, y'know, because you forgot to throw it on the charger last night the way I did. Never fear, power banks are here and they can charge our S20s three different ways this year.

Charge your way

There's a couple of ways you can charge your S20, but the most important things to look for will be Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm QuickCharge (QC). While Samsung supports Power Delivery, the S20 is capped at 15W with most PD chargers, and most QC ports aren't rated much if any higher on a power bank, anyway — that comes into play more with wall chargers.

What does this mean? Charge with whatever standard and cable you have on hand; they're both going to charge your S20 at a good speed, even if it might not be the 25W you'd get with the Samsung wall charger. The Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank is my favorite because that slim phone-sized form factor makes it easy to carry in your pocket next to your S20. For a few dollars more, you can even get a power bank with wireless charging that's still pretty easy to slip in a pocket or purse. The Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery can wirelessly charge your S20 and your Qi-enabled wireless accessories, like those swanky new Galaxy Buds, and it comes in a soft pink that should complement the Cloud Pink S20 quite well.

