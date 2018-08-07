See at Amazon

Anker has long been a staple name in the smartphone accessory world, and they have the perfect battery pack for those on a budget. The PowerCore 5000 — as the name implies — comes with a 5,000 mAh cell, which should be enough for at least on full recharge of your smartphone. The battery itself is recharged with a Micro-USB cable, and your phone and other accessories charge from the USB-A port. There's battery indicator along the side, and the whole battery is compact enough to easily fit in your pocket or handbag. This battery doesn't support any form of Qualcomm Quick Charge, but the 10W output should still charge your phone reasonably fast.

Other colors are a bit more expensive, but the black version of Anker's PowerCore 5000 comes in right at $20.