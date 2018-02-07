Best Horror Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice See at Amazon There is a reason that Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice received so many nominations at the 2017 Game Awards. Ninja Theory put out a game that is nothing short of stunning. With stellar voice acting a motion captured performances it takes elements of Norse mythology and weaves a fantastic narrative exploring the nature of psychosis. The game blends hack and slash combat elements, horror, and puzzles in a way that provides excellent gameplay all on its own. When you add the surprisingly moving performances from first-time actor Melina Juergens, the powerful score, and tight writing you end up with a game that edges dangerously close to the realm of art. Bottom line. Do yourself a favor and give this game a spin. I think it does a fantastic job of pushing the envelope of what a video game can be. It is to gaming what art films are to blockbuster cinema. One more thing Play it with headphones. The clever use of binaural audio design gives you a small taste of psychosis and only serves to deepen the experience.

Best adventure game Yakuza 0 See at PlayStation Store The Yakuza series has been quietly plugging away at the construction of a vast gaming world since 2005. With a release nearly every year since its inception one might think that the series has done everything possible within its framework. However, Yakuza 0 released in Japan in 2015 and slipped onto western shores in 2017 and there is plenty of new stuff to keep you busy. Yakuza 0 acts as a prequel to the Yakuza series. Set in the late 80's you will follow Goro Majima and Kazuma Kirya as they find themselves wrapped up in a battle between various nefarious underworld entities for control of a small piece of property. This seemingly small issue is just a jumping off point for a winding and interesting plot which boasts all the earmarks of a great Yakuza film. There is absolutely no dearth of things to keep you busy in the world of Yakuza 0. Aside from the quests directly related to the main storyline, there are plenty of fun and goofy side quests and a boatload of genuinely fun mini-games which have the potential to keep a player busy for hours. Bottom line. Yakuza 0 has a ton to offer and makes for a fantastic addition to any PS4 library. If you are a fan of the series it is not to be missed. One more thing. If you have ever wanted to run a cabaret club or own an ever-expanding real estate empire then Yakuza 0 is definitely the place to be.

Best Action RPG Bloodborne See at PlayStation Store Thus far, From Software has done one thing and done it quite well. They have managed to relentlessly brutalize gamers and leave them begging for more. Bloodborne is not a sequel to the "Souls" series but more of a spiritual successor… Or blood successor if you will. Infused with a Lovecraftian-cum-Bram Stoker vibe Bloodborne feels similar to the "Souls" series but switches things up in a number of ways. You will hack and slash your ways through the streets of Yharnam, a gothic analog for a 19th-century European city, which has been infested by a plague. As you battle your way deep into the city you will have to make strategic use of your wits and your arsenal. You will also die. A lot. Bottom line. If you love a game that doesn't hold your hand and rewards you for patience, persistence, and precision then you are going to have a great time in the world of Bloodborne. One more thing. Bring a snack, those load times are brutal.

Best Story Horizon Zero Dawn See at Amazon If you want a beautiful looking game with a great story, you should look no further than Horizon Zero Dawn. It is chock full of gorgeous visuals and the combat mechanics are intuitive while also managing to be incredibly satisfying. Guerilla Games managed to make a game that had me want to find every unexplored corner of its lush world. Aside from being fun to play and really good looking they also managed to tell a rip-roaring story. The way the story plays out had me wanting to know more throughout my entire playthrough. As you progress through the game, the story builds and the world deepens. The universe of Horizon Zero dawn seems to be ripe for sequels but it also can stand up all on its own as an example of stellar storytelling and world building. Bottom line. Horizon Zero Dawn has a lot going for it. It totally justifiably made a ton of 2017's best-of list. It's exclusives like this that can draw gamers to specific consoles. One more thing. The main character is one of the best examples I have experienced in recent years of a well rounded, powerful female lead. I hope to see lots more characters like Aloy in the future.

Conclusion

There are plenty of exclusive games on PlayStation, and these are just some of the best. As we move forward there are more excellent exclusives coming to the fore. As you begin to explore these games and the many others that can only be played on PlayStation there will be laughs, tears, and furious curses waiting for you. Is there a PlayStation exclusive that should have made our list? Are any of your favorites here? Be sure to leave us a comment and let us know about it!