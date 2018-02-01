Up your PS4 audio game with these great headsets.

What you can see is only a part of the gaming experience and for the best time, you need some quality audio.

For the most immersive action you should consider getting yourself a good headset. If you need some help choosing, here are six great choices covering all different budgets.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

The wireless Arctis 7 from SteelSeries is one of the finest pieces of gaming audio you can ever put upon your head. It's certainly one of the most comfortable thanks to its innovative "ski-band" design which suspends the headset using a taught fabric band.

This allows the weight of the headset to be distributed much better and as such you can wear the Arctis 7 for long periods without getting fatigued. It hooks up to the PS4 or PC via the included USB dongle and features a retractable microphone with noise cancellation.

You lose the 7.1 surround sound by using it with a PS4 over a PC, but you still get a rich, full sound that isn't overly bass heavy but still allows you to feel the rumble when necessary.

It's available in a variety of colors for $150, and for more check out a full review over on Windows Central.

Sony Gold Wireless

Sony has two wireless headsets, but it's the lower cost Gold that gets our nod. It's substantially cheaper than the Platinum wireless model while offering much of the same experience.

This is a large headset but also easy to store and travel with thanks to its folding design. The ear cushions are huge and soft and completely cover the ears, while the whole thing is nice and light so you can comfortably play for extended periods.

The party piece is the companion app on the PS4 that allows you to tune the headset specifically to certain games. You're getting 7.1 virtual surround sound, too, which for the price is astonishing. Just don't lose the USB dongle, because you can't buy a replacement. And a new headset will cost you just under $90.

Astro Gaming A10

Astro makes a bunch of great headsets but its new entry-level model, the A10, is one of the most compelling. For starters, it's really affordable at around $50, and it's also wired for folks who prefer that. It's also made from "damage resistant polycarbonate" so it should be able to take a beating in your gaming bag.

The design definitely fits within Astro's family, with large cups that cover the ears and nice big comfy memory foam cushions. The microphone isn't retractable or detachable, but does have a neat trick where it'll auto-mute when you flip it up against the side of your head.

At this price, you're not getting much in the way of fancy features or surround sound, but you do get a solid, well made, great sounding headset with an inline volume remote so you never need to take your eye off the game.

Razer Thresher Ultimate

One of the more expensive headsets here, the Thresher Ultimate for PS4 from Razer is packed with features, quality and style. This wireless headset will deliver you Dolby 7.1 audio for an incredible, immersive experience in your games. It's crisp and clear and you'll hear every detail you need.

It provides lag-free audio and voice at distances up to 12m (40 feet) and is designed to be worn by pro-gamers for long periods. The ear cups are large and trimmed in a leatherette material while being super soft and extremely comfortable.

The included base station also allows you to quickly switch between playing on PS4 and PC with the same headset. It isn't cheap at $250, but it's called ultimate for a reason. Be sure to check out the Windows Central review of the Xbox One version of this headset.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

The Elite Pro Tournament headset delivers stunning, crystalline audio combined with next-level comfort. The headset's generous cushioning across the headband and earcups allow you to forget you're even wearing a headset, reducing the physical delta between you and complete immersion.

If you throw in the Elite Pro Tournament's Tactical Audio Controller, you'll end up with unprecedented control over your game. Adjust audio levels, surround sound modes, mic feedback and more without interrupting play.

Every aspect of this experience simply screams premium. Turtle Beach has outdone itself with the Elite Pro Tournament headset. It will set you back around $150, or $300 if you throw in the audio controller, which is a lot, but you have supreme sound quality and ultimate control.

Plantronics RIG 400HS

The only difference between the RIG 400HS (PS4 version) and the RIG 400HX (Xbox version) from Plantronics is the color of the box, the console badge on the box and the color of the tag on the left side of the headset. Otherwise they're exactly the same and it doesn't matter which you snag, you can use both with both consoles.

What you get though for $40 is a really comfortable, superb sounding wired headset with inline volume and microphone mute controls. The microphone detaches, too, even if you're not that likely to use this as a pair of headphones.

The ear cups are trimmed in fabric, thick and delightfully soft and they're light enough that you'll not be worried about fatigue at the crucial moment. There's an awful lot of headset here for very little money.

