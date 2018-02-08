Want to save some money while you buy great games? Check these titles out.

There are certain painful occasions where money management has to take priority over buying every hot new game that comes out for your PlayStation 4. However, just because you are being a responsible adult doesn't mean that you have to forgo great games altogether. With a little patience and some smart shopping, you can find killer deals on amazing games.

If you want to keep the heat on and have an awesome new video game to play, then hopefully this article will help you to achieve your goals. Here are some of the very best games available on PS4 that can be had for under $30

Rocket League - $29

As an independent game, Rocket league came out of the box reasonably priced. If you're looking for some fast paced action based on a sport that has never really existed then Rocket League is the game for you.

Blast around in a rocket-powered car and play soccer as you do so. What more could one need?

See at Amazon





Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition - $22

Shadow of Mordor is a hack and slash RPG adventure set in the world that JRR Tolkien lovingly crafted so many years ago.

Explore the desolate setting of Mordor as you take down Sauron's army one at a time.

See at Amazon





Bloodborne - $20

Bloodborne offers the greatest difficulty to dollar ratio on this list. Take the mechanics and brutality of the Dark Souls franchise and drop it into a gothic, horror-themed setting and you have Bloodborne.

If you are looking for a game to beat you up for the lowest price possible then this is your go-to

See at Amazon





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $28

If you've squeezed every last drop out of Skyrim and you still need some Dungeons and Dragons-esque gameplay then The Witcher 3 is here for you.

Play as the monster slayer Geralt as you search for elvish heir, Ciri. There is plenty to do in this gorgeous open world and plenty of monsters to slay.

See at Amazon





Fallout 4 - $24

The Fallout series has been around since the late 90's. There have been 8 entries into the post-apocalyptic RPG series but Fallout 4 is the largest, both in terms of map size and content.

Step into your cryo chamber and awake after the Great War to a post-apocalyptic retro-future. Your main objective is to find your son but you are bound to get into plenty of other adventures along the way.

See at Amazon





Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom Pain - $25

It was the game that broke the back of a decade's long relationship between Hideo Kojima and Konami. Hideo may have moved on with his life and career but we have Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom pain as the reminder of a time when he and Konami could work together in relative harmony.

Jump back in the saddle as you control Snake again. Sneaking is the name of the game but so is impeccable gameplay mechanics. Well worth the price of admission.

See at Amazon





Life Is Strange - $19

Want a great independent game to play on your PS4 but don't want to spend an arm and a leg? Check out the fantastic graphic adventure Life is Strange.

Take an independent coming of age film, mix in some superpowers and a killer story and you end up with one heck of a game.

See at Amazon





The Last of Us Remastered - $22

If you're looking for some survival horror action at a low low price, then you can't do much better than the remastered version of The Last of Us.

Zombies have overrun the earth and it's your job as Joel to protect a young girl named Ellie. It's a thrill ride that just so happens to sport a great story.

See at Amazon





