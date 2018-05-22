The stock controller for the PlayStation 4 is very good, but it's not for everyone. Fortunately, there are lots out there that offer a different experience and cater to different markets. Whether you're a competitive gamer, buying for your kids to play with or just want to sharpen up your experience, a good controller is important. Pick up one of these options if you're looking for something to change up your controller.

Scuf Impact

Scuf controllers are used by a large portion of the pro-gamers who play on console, and the Impact is the company's latest and greatest effort for the PlayStation 4. The basic shape is the same as the regular PlayStation DualShock 4, but the grips are longer and the whole thing is less angular. As a result, you get the room for four paddles on the back which can be remapped with Scut's EMR technology to whichever of the face buttons you wish. There are also trigger stops for faster reactions in shooters and wireless charging over a regular micro USB cable. None of the major features of a PS4 controller are lost, you get the headset jack at the bottom and the trackpad remains where it should be. As it's a Scuf, though, you can customize the dickens out of it with wild paint jobs and different style or size analog sticks. It isn't cheap, starting at $140, but it's as close to the ultimate PS4 controller as you can get right now. See at Scuf Gaming Razer Raiju

Razer doesn't mess around when it comes to making gaming peripherals and the Raiju is designed for esports and the pro players that compete in them. While the main layout is the same as you'd find on a standard controller, that's pretty much where it ends. Like the Scuf Impact, the shape is less angular and really comfortable to hold. This one is a wired controller, so you have to bear that in mind, but you do get a nifty audio control bar at the bottom to manage your party chat and in-game audio levels. Around the back, you've got a couple of additional triggers and two more buttons on top next to the bumpers. These are a staple on pro-class controllers and while Razer's implementation is pretty unique to the Raiju, the end result is the same. It's tough and feature packed, albeit a little pricey at $150. See at Amazon Sony DualShock 4

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? The DualShock 4 is the standard controller that comes in the box with every PS4 controller and continues the evolution that is clearly visible right back to the very first PlayStation. That means analog sticks in the center, D-Pad to the left and buttons to the right, with bumpers and triggers where you'd hope to find them. The DualShock 4 is the first to implement a touchpad, and you get a neat glowing lightbar, too, which has applications beyond just looking pretty. If you like it already but wish it were a little more interesting, Sony has an entire range of different colors available. The red one here is pretty hot at $44, but new variants keep appearing all the time. See at Amazon Nacon Revolution

Some folks love PS4 but wish the controller was more like the Xbox One's with it's offset analog sticks. Many find this layout more ergonomic, which makes the Nacon Revolution a great controller to try. It's wired, so you can't sit too far away, but the shape and layout are pretty similar to that which you'd find on the Xbox. It's also another pro-grade controller, which means around the back you've got additional buttons so you can keep on firing without taking your thumbs off the sticks. In advanced mode you can switch between four different profiles, the buttons can be remapped, sensitivity and dead zones can be adjusted and you can even assign macros, useful in games like Street Fighter V. It's also cheaper than other pro-grade controllers at $94. See at Amazon Hori Mini Wired Gamepad