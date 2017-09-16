Looking to pick up a PlayStation 4 for yourself or as a gift but don't want to pay full price for it? Here are some of the best bundles available right now!
Consoles are always going on sale, and there are always different deals that include games, controllers, and other accessories, but hunting them down isn't always the easiest thing. Whether you are looking for an original PlayStation 4, the refined PlayStation Slim, or the newest PlayStation Pro, we've got you covered on the best deals available.
If you aren't quite sure which console to be looking for deals on, be sure to check out our amazing comparison which breaks it all down for you.
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4 Slim
- eBay offers the PS4 Slim with Uncharted 4 for $264
- Newegg is offering the PS4 Slim with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for $269
PlayStation 4 Pro
- Best Buy offers the 1TB Limited Edition Destiny 2 Bundle for $450
- Best Buy sells the PS4 Pro with a 1TB hard drive and a single controller for $399
Your favorite deals?
Have you found a great deal that isn't listed here? If so, be sure to drop a link in the comments along with a line about what makes it such an awesome deal!
Update: Updated September 2017 with current deals. Previous deals have been removed and new deals added.
I have a question. How is PlayStation related to Android, why am I seeing PlayStation on Android Central??
Why are we rehashing headlines with comments from 3 months ago, for March?
They are busy writing the 1,000 articles on the S8 and S8 Plus that you will see this time tomorrow.
These look like regular selling prices. Pre-owned from Game stop is how I got one for my kids at a nice discount.
Deals or regular selling prices? :)
Why don't you guys ever list Xbox deals?
This ^^^
Probably because of PSVR, since that ties into VR Heads, but also because of the PlayStation app and because of the PS4 Remote Play app. Those are just my assumptions.
And because PS4 > Xbone
You should be more concerned with the fact the Switch is nipping at the XBox One right now. Never mind how far behind the XBox is behind the PS4.
It wouldn't be a comment section unless someone says "What does this have to do with Android" lol
Because it's a legit q
Wow these deals are still going on? that's great. Christmas is around the corner so who knows what deals they will have.
I remember when there was a massive difference between PCs and consoles. You plopped in a cart or CD and bam you playing. Now the consoles are like cheaper low end PCs or steam machines
Anyone know if there's an official list somewhere of which PS4 games run at which resolutions and frame rates? I've been a PC gamer but am hoping to get back into console gaming, once I can count on 1920x1080 and 60fps. I'm assuming I'd need PS4 Pro for that, and neither the regular PS4 or Xbow One S would do.
I have a PS4 Pro and it handles 60FPS but some cap themselves out at 30FPS at 1080. You can do 4k if you want (game dependent) but you'll never see 60FPS with that. At least not with anything i've tried.
There are several games that run at 4K (yes, 100% native, before someone says "checkarbaording!!!11@") 60FPS now on PS4 Pro.
I believe xbox will be coming out with a new version next year that will play 4k native games. Something called scorpio or scorpion. That's the one I'll be waiting for to play with my new Sammy TV.
I'd advise people just play cell phones on their tablets.
I need to hear more about this game called "cell phones".
Best Deal is to Get an Xbox
If you're a Costco member, they have the PS4 slim bundle with Uncharted 4 including TWO controllers for $249. Same price as elsewhere but includes an additional controller.
http://www.costco.com/Uncharted-4-PlayStation%C2%AE4-Bundle-with-Additio...
Showing up as $339 for me
My brother in law was looking for a used one for $200, so this looks like a decent deal for him.
PS4 $249-$299
PS4 Pro is $399
VR is?
How much is a "Decent" gaming rig? The processor alone is over $300.
Due to space constraints, and budget constraints, consoles aren't bad options.
Especially because with consoles, you know all of the games for the entire generation are geared specifically for your system. With PC, the games are geared toward the highest current specifications for the best possible experience. So you spend hundreds to thousands for a decent gaming PC, and 3 months later you have to upgrade components or the whole system altogether to run the latest pac man game.
Pac man? You do realize that most modern AAA releases from major studios are released simultaneously on consoles and PC? Also, even a PC that hasn't been updated in years (example: first gen i5-750 with a 660 TI) will run almost every game at higher resolution and/or higher framerate than PS4/XB1. Consoles have only in this most recent generation been able to hit 1080p/30 which for even modest PC hardware is a low bar to clear.
Even though putting together an entire rig from scratch is obviously more expensive than current consoles, you can very easily upgrade one piece at a time over a long period due to the modular nature of desktop PCs. With the accelerating hardware cycle of consoles, I wouldn't be surprised to see PC become the more cost effective platform even if one disregards the unique non gaming functions a PC offers.
While it's still not for everyone, if you're an adult with a job paying more than minimum wage you can easily and affordably put together a PC in 2017 that will provide a substantially superior gaming experience than what current consoles have to offer. Just don't be a tool and buy a prebuilt from a brick and mortar and you'll do great.
The best deal is to get a PC.
I wish people would stop saying this. I know it's your opinion but many others don't feel that way. Some people, like myself, would rather play on a console instead of spending hundreds to thousands of dollars to built a proper gaming PC.
I agree with you 100%. PC gamers tend to be so annoying with stuff like this. Yes, they have better graphics. But the difference on most games is negligible, yet you pay hundreds of dollars more for the pc. Not to mention, if I am playing a sports game on PC, it's like 'Ctrl, up arrow, Z, X, Y, F, G, Pg Up, Insert, Up arrow, Up arrow, Down arrow, right arrow' just to move the player forward. As opposed to a joystick on a console controller. And yes, I know you can buy a controller for use on the PC, but again, that's another nod to why console gaming is better.
Every two years just to keep up with the games.
Totally agree. I just got a PS4 last week on one of these deals and I love the timing. I kept playing PS3 games for a couple years and now there is enough of a library of PS4 games that used games are getting cheap. I bet I've spent less on games and consoles over the last 10 that it would cost for one high end gaming PC. I think PC games are awesome and I'd love to be able to play them, but I just don't have the time and money to spend on keeping up with them. Consoles are cheap and easy.
Once like every 5 years I might get a new video card.
I didn't sale consoles were bad. I said PCs are a better deal. If you love consoles, that's cool. I have one myself.
The question though, is how is it a better deal when the PC is constantly falling behind in the required specifications? You may only get a new video card every 5 years, but my brother in law swore by PC gaming and he'd be upgrading components constantly because whatever he had wasn't compatible with the game he wanted to play. He spent absurd amounts of money to play the same games I played, and I didn't have the stress of whether or not my console could run the game. And the debate always came down to "graphics". Even though I could rarely perceive much difference, certainly not to a level that would justify the nonsense.
i dont believe your only changing your card every 5 years.
Wow. you're late to the party.
You can believe whatever you want. I usually ride a card out for 4-5 years and then do a major upgrade. I use it until I basically can't play anything that came out int he recent year.
I'm also not the worlds most avid gamer. I use it about as much as I ever used a console. Maybe 4-5 hours a week.
Exactly not everyone has time to nerd around buying parts every 6 months and spend almost rent money for a powerful gaming PC. There's player like us that just want to power our consoles on and play the Gotdamn games. So annoying.
I have both and I can say that I thoroughly enjoy both, and I'll argue with other PC gamers at nauseum that for casual gaming, no PC is going to compete with the availibility, pricing and longevity of a console. At the end of the day, you're still paying pretty much the same price for any AAA title. PC games get discounted faster and have more opportunities for rebates, but realistically... A new high-end video card cost $300-500. You can buy an Xbox one and a $32" TV for that if you shop around. Plus, you can't lug the PC into the living room or bedroom when you want to lay down and play games. Bluetooth connectivity and pairing controllers with PCs sucks and is spotty a lot of times. And, it's a constant rat race every few years of wanting or needing to upgrade a new PC component. Now, if you have the money, go PC for versatility. Or get both, but if you're just an avid gamer and don't want to spend a fortune, go get a console. If you want high end gaming, 4k resolution and all the bells and whistles, go buy or build a PC. And that is another story itself... The normal consumer isn't going to hop on newegg and spec out a machine and put it together, and definitely doesn't want to get bent over a barrel for a ready made PC. So... End story. There are advantages to both. Just do what fits your appetite and budget.