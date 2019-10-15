Best Pixel 4 Accessories Android Central 2019

Google created a compelling phone with the Pixel 4. Its design is quite different from past iterations. It's the first Pixel phone with multiple rear cameras, and Google's face unlock and Motion Sense gestures are very promising. The Pixel 4 is a darn good handset on its own, but as with any device, it's made even better when you use it with the right accessories. Here are a few of our favorites!

Take your Pixel 4 to the next level

There are endless accessory options out there for the Pixel 4, with this list simply highlighting a few of our favorites. For just about everyone with a Pixel 4, we'd recommend picking up the Ringke Fusion-X. This sturdy clear case offers excellent protection, especially around the corners, while still showing off that lovely Google branding. If you need more suggestions, check out our Best Pixel 4 Cases and Best Pixel 4 XL Cases for options more suited to your taste.

Another accessory we recommend getting is the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. The Pixel 4's 2,800mAh battery is one of the weakest aspects about the phone, and for some people, it possibly won't last long enough to comfortably get through a full day of use. With this battery bank, you can carry an additional 10,000mAh worth of battery with you wherever you go. Add that together with fast charging speeds, and it's an excellent travel companion.

Last but not least, the Google Pixel Stand is another strong accessory for the Pixel 4. It is on the more expensive side of things compared to some other wireless chargers, but it has the added benefits of supporting fast wireless charging on the Pixel 4 with Google's proprietary standard and turning the Pixel 4 into a mock smart display when it's docked.

