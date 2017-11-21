Polarr Photo Editor is the best way to edit pictures on your Chromebook.
One of the most often asked questions about Chromebooks we get is how to edit photos. You see the same questions in the comments of Chromebook posts and in forums and everywhere else. It's a valid question.
November 2017: We like to keep tabs on posts like this one, so people searching for the best way to edit a photo on their Chromebook find it and get the right answer. After spending a weekend trying out a lot of good photo editing apps in the Chrome Store, Polarr is still the best you can get. It handles simple edits without needing a difficult workflow and has the tools to really dig into a RAW photo from your camera and produce a stunning professional finished photograph.
One of the biggest holes in the Chromebook toolbox has always been content creation apps and utilities. If you need to edit video or audio or do more than some quick touch up work on photos, you likely looked towards a Windows or Mac laptop instead of a Chromebook because the tools were few and far between and many of the available ones were little more than a link to an online utility.
That's starting to change. The old adage of "if you build it they will come" rings a little true. Chromebooks are selling well even with a down market for traditional computers, and more and more schools are giving students a Chromebook to help them with their schoolwork and get them ready for the "outside world." This puts more eyeballs on great apps, and developers like to have eyeballs on their stuff. Add in Android app support through Google Play and you have a ton of choices to sift through to find the best. We did it for you.
If you're looking for the best photo editor for your Chromebook you should install Polarr Photo Editor.
Polarr is a stand-alone program developed for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome. There is even an online version you can use through your web browser. It's a full-featured program, and not what many people imagine when they think of a Chrome app.
Simply put, it's the real deal. In fact, it's one of the best Chrome apps you'll find and an example of just how good things can be.
Polarr is one of the first Chromebook apps that's as good as anything on Windows or the Mac.
The feature set is the perfect mix for casual to advanced work, which is exactly where a Chromebook shines. If you just want to add a filter so your photo stands out a little on Instagram, they are there and can be applied with one click. If you just want to let the app do some automatic magic fixes, Polarr can do that, too, and it does a great job smoothing out the noise and sharpening your photo while not destroying the color balance. When you want or need to do more, Polarr has you covered there, too.
You can adjust the color, lighting, detail, vignetting, HSL (hue, saturation, and luminance), RGB channel curves, toning, and distortion. You can even apply photo effects like fringing or film grain. And you can do this on a RAW file up to 40MP in size.
The controls are simple and perfect for anyone who doesn't have to use Photoshop five days a week to earn a paycheck. All adjustments are in real time so you can see what effect each has and you have a full history panel to undo any or all the changes. You can even drag and drop the controls so the toolboxes work the way you want them to.
Polarr on my Chromebook makes my workflow easy again.
Here at AC taking photos is part of the job, and a big part of that is trying to make sure the stray piece of dust or eyelash doesn't ruin a photo and the bright screen on Android phones isn't washed out. That means most of the time our pictures of phones need run through an editing program. I've been using Polarr on my Chromebook to do it without any problems. In a lot of ways, I prefer Polarr to Lightroom — I like the tools interface better and the file handling is much better if you only have a few pictures to work on. Most importantly, Polarr does a good job balancing the exposure and cleaning up the noise that gets left behind when your adjusting it.
If you have a Chromebook or Chromebox — especially if you're all-in and it's your only computer — you need to try it. You can install Polarr for free from the Chrome Web Store and get most of the experience. All the tool features are available but some of the advanced adjustments are locked. What you get for free is very usable and works great. If you like what you see and want the rest the program is $20. That's about $100 cheaper than Lightroom and the things most people who don't need Lightroom would want to do are easy with Polarr. I feel like I got my money's worth.
Download Polarr Photo Editor for Chrome (Free / full version $19.99)
Updated November 2017: Polarr is still the best photo editor for your Chromebook, no matter what your skill level might be.
Reader comments
Best photo editor for your Chromebook
Just checked it out. Pretty good product. I would further be tempted to purchase a high end Chromebook if we had remarkable options like this to pick from.
Very timely for me. Needed to resize some images and saved me from booting up the PC for the first time in months or downloading and learning Gimp.
Thanks Jerry.
This photo editing tool is impressive in Chromebook. I use Chromebooks for my HW and take it along to my university but I when I take photos using my Chromebook I always need to transfer all those photos to my Mac and Windows devices to do editing stuff and it was quite time-consuming but now I am happy to see this super cool app, Cheers! :)
Is the editing nondestructive and can one edit RAW files?
Thanks for this, Jerry! I've been messing around with Pixxlr or whatever it's called, which is fine, but I'm thinking to try this one out now!
I use the Pixlr Editor....you should do a side by side comparison.
I don't do a lot of photo editing, but I'll give Polarr a try on my Chromebook. And the full version seems fairly priced.
Can you use proper Photoshop on Chromebooks?
Adobe only allows students with a CC subscription to use it.
You can dual boot another Linux OS and use Wine to run stand-alone Photoshop.
I *think* you can use it in the CrossOver Android app, but that's only on models that support those.
Or use Linux on a Chromebook for the excellent GIMP as well, which is a nice Photoshop alternative...
The nearest thing to Photoshop I've found is Pixlr Editor by Autodesk. Pixlr Express by the same company does a fine job too.
How does this app compare to Android photo editing apps that run on Chromebooks (eg Snapseed)?
Nothing wrong with Snapseed or any other Android editor. Polarr just has more features for tools like masks and HSL adjustment. I would still use Snapseed on a phone where simple can be better.
"In fact, it's one of the best Chrome apps available and an example of how just good they can be done."
Some editing needed.
fixed!
That's the hippo from the Smithsonian right?
Yep. I have a ton of Smithsonian pictures I'm going through. That's what prompted me to find a way to do them on my Chromebook.
Hey Jerry, what Chrome book is that you are using? I can't tell from the picture
Acer R13
Somewhat related: It's 90% off in the Windows Store for those that need that version. Sale ends in three days
For the $2 seems worth it. Thanks for the heads up.
That's a great deal, bought it even if I really don't need it, hard to pass up
The "Photo Editing" market is starting to resemble the messaging market. This app looks nice, but who seriously edits photos on a ChromeBook?
People that have a Chromebook and need to edit photos
Bingo
A lot of people don't even have a laptop and begin with photo editing on their smartphones. For many, using a Chromebook is an "upgrade" for photo editing.
Why not? I dumped my windows machines. I have a crhomebook and a chromebox (as my desktop system) that I use for personal use. I also do some amateur photography with my Nikon. Why should I need a Mac or Windows system to process my photos when ChromeOS fits all my other needs?
Because no PC is complete without Apple Maps or Xbox Live running at all times :P
Apple Maps and Xbox Live do not run at all times on Windows or Macs. Not sure if the :P was for "just kidding" or what. I just checked my machines.
I edit in PaintShop Pro (Windows) or Affinity Photo (Mac).
Part of the reason why I personally don't use a ChromeBook is because I don't believe in using PCs that mandate you sign into an online account to use them.
Neither a Mac nor a Windows PC does this. I can even install apps from the Windows store on my Laptop without a Microsoft Account. /shrugs
Different Strokes for Different Folks, but I was wondering more of people who need... well... better editing solutions. Affinity Photo will be out for iPad soon, and Pixelmator is already there. It was more of an open ended question, looking for more information than a predictable snippy comment; because some people may read during the decision making process on devices they are considering getting.
I thought Google was going to do something amazing with Snapseed. What happened with that?
There's nothing I don't want to do on my Chromebook.
Best comment ever. Agreed.
When Andromeda OS Will be released?
It hasn't been announced or even hinted at from Google.