Best Phones for Visible Android Central 2019

When it first launched in May 2018, Visible made a big mark on the carrier space since $40/month for unlimited everything on Verizon sounds too good to be true. One of the few drawbacks to the service is that Visible only works with a small selection of Android phones, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to be an Android user and get the most out of what the carrier has to offer. Here are our favorite Android phones that work with Visible, including the Pixel 3a!

When we look back at 2019, one phone that'll stand out as one of the year's biggest highlights is the Pixel 3a. This is the first mid-range phone Google's ever released under its Pixel brand, and the end result is one heck of an Android phone. Without a doubt, the aspect of the Pixel 3a that stands out the most is its rear camera. The 12.2-megapixel sensor, paired with Google's near-magical levels of post-processing, result in it being impossible to take a bad picture with the Pixel 3a. Photos are crisp, colorful, and low-light photography is a breeze. Outside of the camera, the Pixel 3a also benefits from a solid AMOLED display, reliable performance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack — something that's become a rarity on most phones in 2019. We also love the inclusion of NFC for Google Pay and the snappy rear fingerprint sensor — both of which help to make up for the lack of wireless charging. Lastly, since this is a Pixel phone, the 3a is first-in-line for software updates and security patches as they're released. It's already running Android 10 and will keep getting updates through May 2022. Pros: Fantastic camera

AMOLED display

Reliable performance

Fast fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack Cons: No wireless charging

Plastic construction

Best Overall Pixel 3a The best phone that works with Visible. Overall, the Pixel 3a is the best phone you can use on Visible. It has outstanding cameras, a great AMOLED display, and more for a stellar price. $399 at Amazon

Best Flagship: Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 was Google's big flagship offering for 2018, and all these months later, it continues to hold up as one of the better smartphones around — especially if you're looking to buy a phone that works with Visible. The regular Pixel 3 has a few key advantages over the 3a, specifically a sharper AMOLED display, a much more capable processor, and a glass design that supports Qi wireless charging and has a really striking frosted texture. There's also an additional ultra-wide selfie camera, allowing you to easily fit everyone inside group photos. Battery life on the Pixel 3 is simply fine, getting you through a full day of use but not much beyond that. There have also been some hiccups in regards to memory management, but regular updates have improved on that front time and time again. Speaking of updates, the Pixel 3 also has some of the best software around. It's running Android 10 and will continue to get monthly security patches and big software updates through October 2021. However, you might want to hold off if you're looking for the best and latest since the Pixel 4 is set to launch soon. Pros: Frosted glass design

Excellent AMOLED display

Insanely good cameras

Wireless charging

Clean, up-to-date software Cons: Will soon be replaced by the Pixel 4

Battery life is just fine

No headphone jack

Best Flagship Pixel 3 The best flagship phone that works with Visible. If you want a truly premium phone for Visible, the Pixel 3 is the way to go. Its display, cameras, and software are all top-notch. From $476

Best Battery Life: Moto G7 Power

Far too many smartphones are plagued with ho-hum battery life, but the Moto G7 Power certainly isn't one of them. Outfitted with a 5,000 mAh battery, the G7 Power is rated to get up to 2.5 days of regular use on a single charge — making it one of the battery champs of the entire smartphone market. Compared to most handsets that are good for about a day's worth of use and nothing beyond that, being able to get well over two on the G7 Power is quite the achievement. When it does come time to charge up, the G7 Power uses its 15W TurboPower charger for fast refuel times. Battery life is obviously the main draw to the G7 Power, but that's not all it has going for it. There's also a large 6.2-inch display (though it's capped at a 720p resolution), Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. So long as you can get over the mediocre cameras and Motorola's poor track record for software updates, the Moto G7 Power is a great buy. Pros: 2.5 days of battery on one charge

Modern design

Large display

Alexa built-in

Expandable storage Cons: Mediocre cameras

720p screen resolution

Motorola has a bad track record for updates

Best Battery Life Moto G7 Power The best battery life for a Visible phone. Need a phone with a battery that never dies? The Moto G7 Power has your back. It's rated for up to 2.5 days on a single charge! $250 at Amazon

Best Mid-Ranger: Moto Z4

If you like to get a lot of bang-for-your-buck, mid-range phones are tough to argue with. They tend to offer a wonderful combination of features and value, and in regards to phones that work with Visible, the mid-ranger that we recommend is the Moto Z4. Upfront, we'll address that the Z4 isn't perfect. Performance can be quite buggy at times, and while the in-screen fingerprint sensor is a neat idea, it's slow and inaccurate in-person — resulting in a poor user experience. If you can get over those two main issues, the rest of the Z4 is quite solid. The phone's 6.4-inch display is quite big, and thanks to the AMOLED panel, offers deep blacks and vibrant colors for a great viewing experience. You also get excellent endurance out of the 3,600 mAh battery, with our testing showing that it can get through more than a full day of regular use. There's a 48-megapixel rear camera, and using it is rather enjoyable. Photos have nice detail, bright environments are handled with ease, and the Night Vision mode allows for good low-light photography. And, being a Z-series phone, the Moto Z4 works with all of Motorola's Moto Mods. The Moto Mod ecosystem as a whole has been met with mixed reception, but being able to slap extra battery, a large speaker, or even a Polaroid camera on the back of your phone in the blink of an eye is undeniably very cool. Pros: Works with Motorola's Moto Mods

Long-lasting battery

Clean software

Surprisingly good cameras

3.5mm headphone jack Cons: Iffy performance

In-screen fingerprint sensor is not good

Best Mid-Ranger Moto Z4 The best mid-range phone for Visible. On the mid-range side of things, the Moto Z4 is a reliable option for Visible customers. It has great battery, solid cameras, and clean software. $490 at Amazon

Best Value: Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 is far from Samsung's latest flagship, but it has since evolved into a trusty Visible phone if you want to spend a small amount of money for a seriously great handset. A lot of what made the S9 great in 2018 holds up well today. Its 5.8-inch AMOLED display looks incredible, performance is still quite good, and the rear camera can pull off some great photos. We also love the presence of expandable storage (up to 400GB), the 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless charging, and Samsung Pay that supports both NFC and MST transactions — allowing you to use the S9 to pay for things at virtually any store that accepts credit/debit cards. You are getting a rather small battery by 2019 standards at 3,000 mAh, but so long as you're OK with that, the S9 is an incredible purchase — especially when you take its new lower price into consideration. Pros: Bright and colorful AMOLED display

Snappy performance

Expandable storage and a headphone jack

Wireless charging

Samsung Pay Cons: Small battery

Best Value Galaxy S9 The best value phone for Visible. Although it's getting up in its age, the Galaxy S9 is still worth checking out for Visible customers. It brings a lot to the table at a compelling price. From $483 at Amazon

Best Budget Pick: Visible R2

At the bottom of our list, we have the Visible R2. The Visible R2 is the only self-branded phone that Visible sells, and we're going to be very blunt here — it's not the best phone ever made. The R2 has some big pain points you'll want to keep in mind, such as its slow performance, dim display, and a small amount of internal storage. Those are all key components for any smartphone, and on the R2, they're not that great. That'd be more than enough of a reason to omit the R2, but we can't overlook it for one big reason, and it has to do with how much the phone costs. You can buy the Visible R2 for just $19, making it a fraction of the cost of any of the other phones on this list. It's hard to imagine being able to buy a legit, working smartphone for that small amount of money, but you can with the R2. The R2 does have some other redeeming qualities, such as a unique design and good battery life, but this is a phone we'd recommend for specific use cases. If you want a backup/burner phone for secondary use, something cheap to give your kids so you can get in touch with them, or simply want to spend as little as possible on a new phone, the R2 stands out as an option worth considering. Pros: It's dirt cheap

Unique design

Good battery life

Rear fingerprint sensor Cons: Sluggish performance

Barely any internal storage

Lackluster cameras and display