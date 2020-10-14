We don't like saying it, but Prime Day is just about over. There are only a few hours left to pick up any deals you haven't already, and that includes all of the smartphone savings that we've seen . If you only have around $200 to spend on your next phone and aren't sure what to get, there's one Prime Day deal you have to act on — the Moto G Fast.

It's hard to believe that you can buy a decent Android phone for this cheap, but thanks to the Moto G Fast, you absolutely can. It offers a 6.4-inch HD display, great performance, 32GB of expandable storage, three rear cameras, and excellent battery life. Its retail price of $200 is already fantastic, but thanks to Prime Day, it's even better with a $55 discount. What are you waiting for?

The Moto G Fast was released earlier this year, and even outside of Prime Day, it's a great value. It has a retail price of just $200, but if you buy it while Prime Day is still going on, it'll be yours for a mere $145. One might think that's way too cheap to get an Android phone that's worth a darn, but the Moto G Fast manages to be a thoroughly enjoyable handset that you can't pass up on at this new all-time low price.

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about the Moto G Fast is its build quality. Despite being as cheap as it is, the G Fast is a substantial and well-built device. It doesn't creak at all, has a subtle texture on the back, and feels great in the hand. It's also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C charging, and has expandable storage through a microSD card.

As its name implies, the Moto G Fast is also, well, pretty fast when it comes to most tasks. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 3GB of RAM, and whether you're scrolling through Twitter, checking emails, or watching all of your favorite YouTubers, everything feels snappy and responsive. Surprisingly, you can even play graphically-intense games like Call of Duty: Mobile without too much trouble.