Best overall Samsung Galaxy S8 See at Samsung See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile See at Sprint The Galaxy S8 is one of the most well-rounded phones on the market, and it's a great choice for power users and first-time smartphone owners alike. From outstanding build quality and a gorgeous design to one of the best cameras on the market, the Galaxy S8 leaves little to be desired, but its long list of features can feel overwhelming to someone who's new to smartphones entirely. Luckily, the Galaxy S8 has an Easy Mode that lowers the bar for people who are transitioning from an older feature phone, or who needs a bit of extra guidance. Samsung also has a number of intuitive accessibility features that go above and beyond the average Android device. Bottom line: The Galaxy S8 packs everything and the kitchen sink, and includes Easy Mode to make its myriad of features more approachable. One more thing: Samsung's Easy Mode can be activated from anywhere, but once you get the hang of it, it's also simple to turn off!

Why the Samsung Galaxy S8 is best

The Galaxy S8 is the best phone for seniors because it's the best phone for most people, and has plenty of options for those who need a bit of extra help.

Easy Mode doesn't have to be a negative thing, and Samsung has done a great job making its Android software simple and intuitive. Even without it, the Galaxy S8 is one of the most accessible Android phones, with plenty of ways to make the software more user-friendly.

Features like Always-On display show you notifications even when the phone is off, while wireless charging support means you don't have to fumble for a USB-C cable in the dark.

The Galaxy S8 is also one of the best-selling Android phones on the market, so it's easy to find someone who can help if you can't figure out a certain feature. Finally, even though it's a relatively compact device, the Galaxy S8 manages excellent battery life.

Best for less LG G6 See at Amazon See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile See at Sprint Like the Galaxy S8, the LG G6 is very easy to pick up and begin using. It has a large display in a relatively small body, excellent performance, and great cameras. It also has convenient features like wireless charging and support for microSD expansion. Also like Samsung's latest, the G6 has an intuitive Easy Mode, enlarging home screen icons and text while simplifying navigation. Its large display also leaves plenty of room for a large keyboard, and its dual cameras around back take fantastic photos. The G6 may be cheaper than the Galaxy S8, but you wouldn't know it by looking at it. Bottom-line: The LG G6 offers a similar range of features and accessibility as the Galaxy S8, at a much lower price. One more thing: The price of the G6 fluctuates heavily depending on where you buy it from. At the moment, it's cheapest at Sprint for $480, though there's an Amazon Prime version with ads for even less, totalling at $400.

Best for cheap Moto G5 Plus See at Amazon See at Best Buy You can't do much better than a $230 phone that performs like a much more expensive phone. The Moto G5 Plus combines fast and fluid performance with useful features like Moto Display, all while retaining the simplicity of near-stock Android. No one makes cheap phones like Motorola, and the company improved every aspect of its Moto G line this year, from the camera to the battery life. Bottom line: The Moto G5 Plus is an outstanding value with simple software, and it comes unlocked out of the box so you can use it on most carriers around the world. One more thing: If you don't mind seeing ads from Amazon in your lock screen and notification panel, you can pick up the Prime Exclusive Moto G5 Plus at a $45 discount.

Conclusion

The Galaxy S8 is the best choice for seniors because it is the best choice for most people. Compact, affordable, and extremely easy to use, the phone's Easy Mode is a great example of Samsung broadening the appeal of its phones as they grow more popular.