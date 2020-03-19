Working from home has become more and more popular over the years, and thanks to recent events, a lot of people are going to be doing it for the very first time. Working from home can be a difficult shift, but you can make the necessary changes to ensure it's as seamless of an experience as possible.
There are a lot of different factors you'll want to consider when working from home, one of which is your phone plan. Your phone is likely your primary method of communication, and as an at-home-worker, there are some things you need to keep in mind:
- Does your current phone plan offer good coverage at your house?
- Do you have enough mobile data?
- Can you use your phone as a hotspot if you want to work outside of your living room?
Shopping around for a new phone plan is a good idea at any time just to be sure you're getting the best deal/features possible, so take advantage of your new working situation to assess your current provider and see how they stack up against your other options.
When it comes to working from home, these are the plans we think are the best fit.
Visible Keep it simple
Visible is one of the newer wireless plans out there, so if you haven't shopped for a new provider in a while, this might be your first time hearing about it. Don't let that turn you off from Visible, however, as it's one of the best deals you'll find.
For just $40/month, Visible gives you unlimited everything on Verizon's 4G LTE network. That includes talk, text, and data with no speed cap. You also get unlimited mobile hotspot (speeds capped at 5Mbps), meaning you can work from wherever you want should you get tired of the walls of your apartment/house.
Outside of the plan itself, Visible's way of doing business is something we want to see more of. You can sign up entirely from your phone, no contracts mean you can come and go as you please, and the $40/month rate includes taxes and fees. In other words, you'll pay exactly $40 every month and not a penny more.
The biggest downside to Visible is that it only works with select Android phones at the moment, but assuming your phone is compatible, it's an incredible value.
Verizon Free cloud storage
Buying directly through phone carriers often results in paying the highest prices, but the perks you get with them can make it worth it for some folks. If you like the Verizon coverage Visible offers but want something a little more comprehensive, buying directly through Verizon might be a better fit.
Verizon has a few different plans available, and if you want something that'll be conducive to you as a new remote employee, the carrier's $80/month Do More Unlimited plan has a lot going for it. For the basics, you'll get unlimited talk, text, and data — the first 50GB of which is "premium data" to limit your potential to be throttled during times of congestion. There's support for international texting to 200+ countries, you'll get unlimited coverage in Mexico and Canada, and the option to join Verizon Up Rewards as a thank you for being a customer.
Unlimited hotspot is also included, with the first 15GB being full-blown LTE speeds. Any video you stream over your data connection is limited to 480p SD, and as a nice freebie, you get six months of free Apple Music.
To help you be as productive as possible, Do More Unlimited also includes 500GB of Verizon Cloud Storage and gives you 50% off a tablet or hotspot unlimited plan.
Google Fi Triple the coverage
With most phone plans, you get coverage from one carrier and that's it. Google Fi doesn't adhere to this rule, offering simultaneous coverage across three different providers — including T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular. In other words, no matter where you go, chances are you'll have reliable service.
An unlimited everything plan on Google Fi costs $70/month for one line, or you can spend $20/month for unlimited calls/texts and then pay $10 for every 1GB of data you use. You only pay for the data you use on this plan, right down to the cent.
If you opt for the $70/month unlimited everything plan, you'll get free calls to 50+ countries, free data and texting while traveling internationally, and a free Google One membership with 100GB of Drive storage. Adding to the perks is free hotspot access, no contracts, and 24/7 customer support.
You'll need to have a phone that's "designed for Fi" in order to take advantage of all these perks, which basically boils down to Google's Pixel phones and the Moto G7.
Tello Customization king
Unlimited plans are what's hot in the wireless space right now, but they don't always make sense for everyone. If that sounds like you, Tello has just what you're looking for.
The big draw to Tell is its Build Your Own Plan tool, which allows you to create a fully-customized plan based on your usage. Select how much data and minutes you want every month (unlimited texting is included for free), and you'll get a personalized price.
If you use a lot of mobile data but don't talk on the phone much, you could sign up for 6GB of data and 100 minutes for $21/month. Alternatively, 2GB of data and 500 minutes will run you $13/month. You can tweak your plan whenever you want, so if your usage changes, you can update your plan accordingly. Tello also has an affordable unlimited option, giving you unlimited talk, text, and data for $39/month. All of this is offered on Sprint's nationwide LTE network.
Outside of the plan offerings, Tello customers get free hotspot access, no messy contracts to worry about, and free calling to Canada, Mexico, China, and Romania.
Sprint Tons of hotspot
Similar to Visible, Tello focuses on offering core features with low prices to match. If you like Sprint's coverage but want more included with your wireless plan, buying directly from Sprint is worth considering.
Sprint has a variety of plans for customers to choose from, but especially for folks that are working from home, we'd recommend its Unlimited Premium plan as the one to get. The $80/month rate isn't cheap, so what makes it worth it?
For starters, you get unlimited talk, text, and data on Sprint's LTE network with support for its 5G network if your phone is compatible with it. Any video you stream is offered in 1080p Full HD, and when it comes to hotspot access, you get an impressive 100GB of LTE speeds.
As an Unlimited Premium customer, you get access to a total of four free subscriptions — including Amazon Prime, Hulu, Tidal, and Lookout Premium Plus (which gives you identity theft protection, data backup services, and more).
Mint Mobile Buy in bulk
With pretty much every phone plan out there, you pay for your service month-to-month. That's how the industry's done it for years, but there's one company out there that thinks there's a better way to do business — Mint Mobile.
Instead of paying a phone bill every month, Mint Mobile sells you service in bulk. You have the option of paying for three, six, or twelve months of service upfront, resulting in an effective monthly rate as low as $25/month for unlimited talk, text, and 12GB of LTE data.
What else is great about Mint Mobile? Hotspot access is included for free, it works with basically all unlocked Android phones, and Mint is powered by T-Mobile's network (with 5G access coming soon).
