Best overall BlackBerry KEYone See at BlackBerry Mobile BlackBerry is legendary when it comes to mobile device management and security, and follows that trend when using Android to power its phones. With the KEYone, you also get the keyboard experience that only BlackBerry can offer. The KEYone is a great way to enjoy Android for people who still want a physical keyboard on their phone and peace of mind knowing a company is concerned about security. Bottom line: BlackBerry continues its reputation of excellent mobile security and having a great keyboard with the KEYone. One more thing: BlackBerry phones are usually the first to get the monthly Android Security update — often hours before Google releases the bulletin itself!

Why the KEYone is the best

A phone you want to use can also keep your data safe — both personal and business data.

The phone you carry to serve your customers and keep things running smoothly at work needs to be able to do them quickly and keep all that data safe. The KEYone is our top pick when it comes to these specifics.

BlackBerry has built a reputation on serving business owners with highly capable and very secure phones. That legacy lives on with its Android offerings. BlackBerry's additions like the Hub and contact manager are proven to be effective ways to manage busy business accounts. The KEYone's great physical keyboard means you'll feel right at home if you're coming from an older BlackBerry.

And the KEYone is a phone that does all this with no compromises when it comes to performance. The efficient yet powerful Snapdragon 625 CPU also means you can do whatever it takes to keep things running smoothly all day without searching for a charger and power outlet. Whether you're managing email, sorting through a spreadsheet at the airport, or watching a video in your downtime, the KEYone can handle it all.

Best for updates Google Pixel See at Google See at Verizon The Google Pixel is the most secure Android phone you can buy, and one of the most secure phones of any available today. Without disabling any security protections, the Pixel and Pixel XL are protected against known public security exploits and remote installations are monitored by Google's scanning software which blocks potential malicious content. While security and privacy are two very different things, when you decide you want private things to stay private you need to make sure your phone is secure to keep them that way. Security is paramount when it comes to using a phone with all your important business contacts and details. One of the things that make the Pixel and Pixel XL the best is that they use the latest — and most secure — version of Android. It's also updated monthly with fixes for security exploits (both known and unknown) directly from Google. For those who can't wait for the update to reach them, the update files are hosted by Google for download and installation. More importantly, the changes and code behind these fixes are available for peer review so they can be made more robust. Bottom line: The Google Pixel will always have the latest and most secure version of Android for the duration of its lifetime. One more thing: Verizon carries the Pixel and your account rep can take care of any order.

Best value BlackBerry DTEK60 See at Amazon BlackBerry says the DTEK60 is the world's most secure Android phone. The DTEK60 adds an enhanced version of the DTEK software tool to monitor application and system use to warn you when something isn't playing nicely. While this software is available as an update for the Priv, the out-of-the-box experience on the DTEK60 lets BlackBerry claim the "most secure Android "title. It's also pretty nice to use, too. Bottom line:The DTEK60 is a welcome lower-cost option for many users and IT managers. One more thing: Scott Wenger, VP of design and devices for BlackBerry says DTEK stands for "Detection."

Conclusion

Media outlets like to give Android a bad reputation when it comes to security, and it's difficult to blame them. Old, outdated software from manufacturers with no real concern for your security or privacy are the norm when it comes to phones running Android. The phone you use to run your business can't be this way.

The KEYone has the BlackBerry legacy of security and professional tools behind it, and the move to Android also makes even more services available. When it comes to the day-to-day needs of running a business or having your staff using the best tools possible in a safe and secure way, you can't beat the BlackBerry KEYone.