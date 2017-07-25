What's the best alternative to Philips Hue? Here are our favorites!
Philips Hue smart lights are some of the coolest on the market and they're definitely some of the most popular, but they can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs. If you're looking for a less expensive alternative or just something other than what's popular, then check out these other awesome options.
- GE Link Starter Kit
- LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart Bulb
- Lucero A19 Smart Bulb
- Cree BA19 LED Bulb
- Sylvania Lightify by Osram
- Flux Bluetooth Smart LED bulb
- Z-Wave
GE Link Starter Kit
This starter kit from GE features two A19 LED bulbs and a link hub, allowing you to control all GE bulbs through the Wink mobile app. Although these bulbs only come in a soft white, they're great for general use around your home, while still having complete control over scheduling. The GE Link starter kit is also compatible with Amazon Echo, but requires the Wink hub. Pricing starts around $35.
LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart Bulb
The LIFX Wi-Fi bulb provides 16 million colors and 1,000 shades of white, connecting over your Wi-Fi network without the need for a hub. Simply download the LIFX app and gain control of lighting effects and custom schedules to suit your needs. Each A19 bulb only consumes 17 watts of energy and has a lumen count of 1017. LIFX bulbs even work with Nest Protect and Thermostat, flashing the lights when smoke is detected or switching the lights on and off automatically to make it appear as if someone is home while you're away on vacation. You can order the LIFX bulb starting at $50 for one. LIFX bulbs are Amazon Certified to work with Alexa.
Lucero A19 Smart Bulb
This colorful LED Bluetooth bulb from Lucero can be customized through the Lucero Smart Bulb app, where you can sync with your music and even control up to 50 bulbs in various groups (up to five). With over 16 million colors, there are plenty of options to suit your mood while managing to stay energy efficient at only 7.5 watts. These affordable smart bulbs are available for just $32 each.
Cree BA19 LED Bulb
The daylight (5000K) dimmable Cree LED bulb is compatible with multiple platforms, including Amazon Echo, Wink, WeMo, and more. After setting up with a compatible hub, you can schedule your Cree bulbs to turn on and off at any specific time, adjust brightness, or even customize them to work while you're away from home as an extra security measure. Each Cree bulb is only 11.5 watts and is available for about $15 each — not bad for its 22-year lifespan.
Sylvania Lightify by Osram
The best feature of the Lightify bulbs by Osram is that they're compatible with Alexa. If you have an Echo in your house, then these will work right out of the box (so long as you have a hub), so you can control your lights with just your voice!
Lightify comes in RGBW, tuneable white, and soft white, so you have your choice of light temperature to best suit your room. Just download the Lightify app, and you're on your way. These bulbs fit into standard sockets, and you can adjust color temperature in the RGBW and tuneable white bulbs to best fit your mood or needs (soft white when it's time to chill, daylight to help you stay awake). Pricing starts at $40 for a bulb, but you can get a 2-pack for $70.
Flux Bluetooth Smart LED bulb
Flux bulbs are color-changing bulbs that work via Bluetooth instead of Wi-Fi like the other bulbs on this list, which means you won't be able to control them with you're not at home. That being said, you can still schedule actions, like having the bulbs turn on when you're away from home or to wake you up in the morning.
Flux bulbs feature over 16 million colors, which you control directly from the Flux app. You can control the mode (strobe, shifting colors, etc.), and these will even sync with music on your phone to add some extra atmosphere to your dance party.
Flux bulbs come in 7 or 10-watt iterations and are available for around $30.
Z-Wave
Z-Wave isn't a bulb, but a technology that allows many switches to be used to wirelessly control normal, everyday lightbulbs. With any Z-Wave switch, you can control not-smart bulbs via a great smart home hub — no need to pay through the nose for smart bulbs that last decades (though they are a pretty solid investment).
The light of your life
Which smart lights do you use? Sound off in the comments below!
Updated July 2017: These are still the best available alternatives to Philips Hue.
Reader comments
Best Philips Hue Alternatives
I've been using Xiaomi Yeelight. WiFi controlled bulb using app. For the price, worth it.
íf you have some free time use it to make some extra cash onlíne, viset the hyperlink listed on my site.------------>
ghhhhhhhhhhhhhh
........... http://www.Prowage20.Com
I like my hue lights, installed lightstrip plus around entire perimeter of room facing at a 45 degree angle from the roof behind flying crown moulding. Can light the room with just these. Isn't about being lazy but simply being able to change your color temp easily through the day. If it is raining or cloudy it is still bright daylight blue in my house, as the day progresses warmer temps come in. Hoping it can help with waking up and sleep as well.
I'm still trying to figure out why it's so hard to get up to turn a light on and off. Maybe we wouldn't be such an obese nation if people actually got out of their chairs once in a while.
So let me present a couple of use cases that at least for me start to justify it. In my household I stay up late while my wife goes to bed. Typically the only light on is the one by me where I'm on my computer watching TV. When I go to bed I turn the light out then have to navigate in the dark to the bedroom (which I can do without problem still prefer having a bit of light). I like the idea of being able to leave the light on and then turn it off from my phone once I'm in bed.
My wife wants it for almost the opposite reason. When she wakes up the house maybe dark depending on time of year. So, she wants to be able to turn on the living room light before she leaves the bedroom.
Seriously need to update the Lifx A21 listing. That's not even the current-gen model. The lights a great, and no need for a bridge, but I wish they sold a dimmer switch like Phillips does for Hue. A pain to always need to bring out the phone to adjust lights... plus not everyone who comes over knows my lights are wifi-controlled.
Still too little working with Home (which Hue does). Expensive it is then. Luckily, I earn Best Buy gift cards with Samsung Pay from time to time to soften the blow to my wallet.
I spent the 50 on a smarthings hub which connected flawlessly with home. That opened up a whole world of things. Cree works great at 15 a bulb and no way overpriced ripoff hub like the hue. I refuse to support there closed wall system forcing one to buy there hub. They need to be left in the dust.
Smarthings is Samsung right?
Cree and Wink setup here. Working great so far.
LIFX for me keeps loosing connection to wifi. Maybe the hub versions are a bit more dependable?
Ok so now lifx is on there, but why is it the A21? There is a normal A19 too ya know... Which is cheaper and yet performs just as good if not better...
Anybody know the name of the chair (generic or brand) in the image at the top? Thanks.
Might wanna fix the Cree Amazon link, it still points to the warm 2700K version... The 5000K is something even Hue owners might want.
Too bad none of these work with google home yet (at least not without having to go through IFTTT)
Some of them can be paired with a Hue Hub (currently discounted to $50) and then they'll work directly with Home, FWIW... Tho at that point you might as well buy Phillips' bulbs, except if you want cheap cool light bulbs, think Phillips' are warm do something like Cree's are still relevant in that instance.
I have 5 GE link bulbs with a Smartthings hub and they work perfectly with Googlehome
so which color bulb sets do work with Google. home?
My question is which ones are safe from malware...
Does anyone have experience with the Tp link bulbs? Do I understand correctly that they work with the echo without a hub? I do already have a wink hub, but considering getting an echo
They don't need a hub with the Echo, just like the TP-Link switches. They just show up as individual bulbs, which you can then group using the Echo app.
How do you guys deal with this: with zwave switches, I can turn the bulbs on /off from the app or wall switch and neither invalidates use of the other. With hue or the others, if the wall switch is off, nothing else can happen. So if my family who doesn't use apps turns off the wall switch, apps don't matter.
I'd love to play around with color but the setup breaks my basic case of the lights need to work with a switch too.
Options:
Hue bulbs only in fixtures that you can do without manual on/off (decorative fixtures more than main room fixtures)
Zigbee switch on wall next to original switch (which would always be on)
Zwave switch also and then use zwave app and hue app once power is on to the bulb
Other?
I actually have the Lucero lightbulb and my only complaint is that it is really isn't very bright and the app is pretty bad. For the price though it's fine.
It's so disappointing that Google Home is compatible with None of these. So it's only compatible with Nest products and Phillips Hue. That's it?! That is not even half baked. That's 1/10th baked. Google has been so disappointing this year to me.
Did you consider that this article was written way before Google Home came out and the update didn't include rather any of these will work with it or not.
None of them do so he's spot on. Google Home sucks right now. I'm saying that and I own one.
wait, so you guys never heard of IFTTT with google assistant?
Shouldn't have to go through that extra step. Most consumers won't. Could I? Sure, but why would I when my Echo that sits right next to my Home doesn't require me to do it?
It really depends on where you're starting from-- I got the Echo 2 years ago, and I went through and set up all the IFTTT stuff. Then they gradually started getting native integrations, so as I moved forward, IFTTT became less important.
Now the Google Home is out, and I find myself looking at the boatload of IFTTT recipes I wrote, and am asking myself "Do I really want to recreate all this?"
And because I went with TP Link switches, there isn't even an IFTTT option for that at the moment-- it's supposed to be coming, but that still doesn't help when I just converted a second room to use them.
Loving all these Amazon affiliate ads ... er... articles.
This article is on Android Central, discussing options on how you can use your Android device to Centrally operate the light bulbs in your house.
Calm down.
i have 5 Cree bulbs in 2 groups on my Phillips Hue bridge, but my Echo never recognizes or even sees them. is there something else i have to do to get my Echo to see the Cree bulbs?
I have SmartThings/Hue/Echo setup and originally had my lights showing as duplicates in the Alexa app. Your problem certainly is different from mine but I would suggest you review this thread. It will basically allow you to access the Hue API and delete the echo from the list of authorized devices. Then you can re-add the bridge through the Alexa app and hopefully all of your bulbs will show up.
https://m.reddit.com/r/amazonecho/comments/3hblc8/removing_duplicate_hue...
I have a SmartThings setup, I love the GE Link bulbs - I can usually get them for about $15. Sometimes cheaper.
Posted via the Android Central App
Cree all the way. Not because they are cheapest but because they do so well in most reviews. After doing some research, I've found Cree and Walmart's own brand to be two of the best LED bulbs on the market.
Very cool Cree is making a smart bulb.
Posted via the Android Central App
Unfortunately, Cree hasn't figured out how to make their bulbs last very long yet. I initially tried four of their bulbs a few years ago and all four failed within a year and a half, two within 9 months of installation. I admit they have been standing by their warranty and were great to deal with but I'm now at the point where the first of the replacement bulbs have failed. If you buy Cree bulbs be sure to keep the receipts for the warranty. You'll need them...
FYI, I've actually had good luck with the Walmart bulbs. I've got about six of them and none have failed yet. The oldest is three-ish years old.
Posted via the Android Central App
Thanks for the info Canawler. Most of our bulbs are Wally World. I think we only have one Cree.
I thought I was going to read an article about a couple products that did the same thing or better than hue but cheaper.
All of these alternatives have way less functionality than hue and it looks cost the same. The only one that's cheap and works well I'd the Cree bulbs which actually come in 2 different temps now both for $15. But Cree bulbs also work with hue. I have a couple on my hue system.
And oh btw. Hue makes a white light just like the Cree that only costs $15. (That's why I stopped buying the Cree lights.)
Posted via the Android Central App
Agree. I was looking for the part of the post where it explains WHY we need hue alternatives.
The hue starter kit with bridge and two white bulbs is $80. A little more expensive but it works well and you have the option to add color bulbs, light strips and other hue products if you want.
I would argue that LIFX bulbs for that bill. While they are normally $60, often they are on sale (4 for $190) and they don't require a hub. Fully customizable color and temperature. Ties into smart home systems like Smart Things and Amazon Alexa.
Is wifi needed? Just asking since I no longer have WiFi at home.
Yes, wifi is required for LIFX. Ilumi is the only bulb that I can think of that requires neither a hub nor wifi (uses Bluetooth). Problem is that smart bulbs traditionally use Z Wave or ZigBee thus the need for a hub.
Why do you no longer have WiFi at home?
Saw the starter kit on sale at Best Buy for $49.99 I believe. Normally $69.99.
Pretty much my thoughts and circumstances too.
I use Lifx bulbs at home, currently in the living room and master bedroom, and they are awesome! It's great to set schedules or change the colors for watching movies. Plus I have been using them as alarm in the mornings as they can gradually get brighter over a set period of time, very cool. Oh, they even have Android Wear compatibility!
Posted via the Android Central App
I didn't know about the Android Wear compatibility! I'll have to remember that when I eventually get a smartwatch. How many bulbs you running?
What about the TCP Connected set? It is good, fairly inexpensive, and has its own app for Android and iOS.
That is what I use, and it is compatible with Wink (doesn't even need the Wink hub), so can be controlled by the Echo because of Wink - Echo integration.
The TCP Connected set sound like good bulbs, but I couldn't get mine with the wired gateway to work. I went with the Cree / Wink setup and they are working great!
I think it's worth mentioning ilumi as well. Sure their app isn't that good and they're a bit on the pricey side, they use bluetooth (not as good as wifi but a good alternative if a wifi home setup isn't doable for what ever reason) and because of that they don't need a bridge or a setup kit. Screw your bulb in and you're good to go.
Blackberry Priv
Nvidia Shield "Portable"
Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact
Great post thank you.
Posted via the Android Central App
Excellent post! Thank you
Posted my Nexus 7 (2013)
Thanks for the post
Posted via the Android Central App