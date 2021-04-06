NBC's Peacock streaming service is the digital hub for new and old NBC series, Peacock originals, and a variety of content from other networks. And with both a free tier and two premium plan options, there's lots of content to choose from. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Peacock shows available right now.

Peacock Originals In addition to featuring a variety of classic series and shows that are currently airing new episodes on TV, Peacock features a lineup of series that are exclusive to the platform. Here are some of the best Peacock originals streaming right now. A.P. Bio

A.P. Bio stars Glenn Howerton as Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who reluctantly moves back to his home state Ohio to work as a high school Advanced Placement Biology teacher after failing to get his dream job. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Brave New World

Set in a utopia where control is of the utmost importance, Brave New World explores what happens when members of the society start to question the rules. Punky Brewster

More than 30 years after the original series aired, Peacock's Punky Brewster reboot finds the titular character trying to get her life back on track while also raising three children on her own. Saved By The Bell

Saved by the Bell finds Zach Morris — now the Governor of California — making the decision to close down low-income high schools and relocate the affected students to the wealthy Bayside High. As expected, the new students give the oblivious Bayside kids a much-needed reality check. Current series on Peacock Peacock allows subscribers to catch up on episodes of several current series 24 hours or one week after they air, depending on which tier you pay for. Here are some of the current shows you won't want to miss. Debris (NBC)

In Debris, British agent Finola Jones (Riann Steele) and American agent Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) must work together to figure what caused mysterious wreckage to start falling from the sky. Resident Alien (SyFy)

Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien who was sent to Earth with the mission to wipe out humanity. When Harry takes on the identity of the local doctor, he struggles to come to terms with his purpose on Earth and his growing affection for the people he meets. Young Rock (NBC)

Young Rock finds a fictional version of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson running president in 2032 — and looking back at his extraordinary life through outrageous stories involving younger versions of himself, his family, and friends. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, who magically begins to hear people's innermost wants and desires through popular songs after a freak accident. The series also stars Alex Newell (Glee) and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect). WWE on Peacock Peacock is also the exclusive home for all things WWE, meaning that signing up for a Premium Peacock plan allows you to watch WWE events without PPV fees. Whether you want to rewatch your favorite match or watch a documentary about your favorite wrestlers, the platform has you covered. Here's some of the best WWE-related content you'll find. Icons (WWE)

The WWE Icons docuseries celebrates the careers and legacies of the best wrestlers to ever compete under the WWE banner. NXT (USA Network)

NXT follows some of the WWE's most buzz-worthy newcomers as they compete to prove they've got what it takes to be the next big thing in the WWE. Total Bellas (E! Network)

Total Bellas gives fans a glimpse into the real lives of Nikki and Brie Bella — aka The Bella Twins — as they run their various businesses and spend time with family outside the ring. Wrestlemania (WWE)

Revisit 37 installments of Wrestlemania, which showcases some of the greatest matches between the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time. The long-running event features appearances from the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. Comedy series on Peacock NBC has established itself as the go-to network for funny sitcoms with heart. Here's a round-up of the best comedy series NBC has to offer, as well as shows from other networks that are currently streaming on Peacock. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, a talented and carefree cop with the best arrest record at Brooklyn's 99th precinct. Things take a comedic turn for Peralta when Ray Holt becomes the new commanding officer of the precinct. The Office (NBC)

The U.S. adaptation of Ricky Gervais' hit UK series, The Office is a documentary-style comedy series that follows the trials and tribulations of the staff at the Dundee-Mifflin paper company. The ensemble cast includes Steve Carrell, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Jenna Fischer. All nine seasons are streaming now. Modern Family (ABC)

Modern Family follows the hilarious adventures of the extended Pritchett and Dunphy families. The series ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2020 and stars the likes of Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sarah Hyland. Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Catch up on new and classic episodes of Saturday Night Live, the comedy sketch series that's been airing on NBC for more than four decades. The current cast features Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, and Michale Che, but you can also catch iconic sketches from former cast members like Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, and more. Drama series on Peacock Peacock also offers a variety of drama series. From long-running favorites like Law & Order to buzzworthy new series like Yellowstone, here's some of the best drama series available now on Peacock. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Recently dubbed the longest-running live-action show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit follows a team of detectives with NYPD's Special Victims Unit as they investigate sexual crimes. The ensemble cast includes Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, and Richard Belzer. Ray Donovan (SHOWTIME)

Ray Donovan stars Live Schreiber as the titular "fixer" for Hollywood's elite. In addition to being the go-to guy for celebrities, athletes, and business moguls who want to make their problems disappear, Donovan has his own demons to deal with. Suits (USA Network)

Suits follows big-time Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter, who, along with his top-tier team, is launched into a play for power when a new partner joins the firm. The series, which wrapped in 2019, stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as sixth-generation homesteader and dad John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The series follows Dutton's operation as he navigates corrupt politicians and influential corporations. Reality series on Peacock While NBC might not be the first place you think to go for reality series, the company's Peacock service boasts an impressive roster of real-life content. Here's a list of some of the best reality programming streaming now. Below Deck (Bravo)

Below Deck chronicles a lively group of crew members who work and reside aboard a super-yacht during charter season. The show is heavy on hookups, hangovers, and lots of drama among both the crew and the guests. Hell's Kitchen (FOX)

Hell's Kitchen showcases professional chefs as they deal with Chef Gordon Ramsey's colorful commentary while also attempting to conjure up dishes for celebrity diners, with viewers deciding who should win. All 17 seasons are streaming now. Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! Network)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians provides viewers with an intimate look at the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they celebrate their business ventures, navigate personal drama, and learn how to get through it all together. Southern Charm (Bravo)

Southern Charm follows several Charleston singles as they pursue their personal and professional lives while also trying to honor their longstanding family names. The series stars Craig Conover, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Shepard "Shep" Rose, and Real World: San Diego alum Cameran Eubanks. Coming soon to Peacock Whether you want to catch up on a new episode of your favorite show or are looking for a robust catalog of series that will make you both laugh and cry, Peacock has got you covered. While many of the shows mentioned above -- including Suits and all Peacock Originals -- are available to watch via Peacock's free tier, this may change at some point in the future. It's also worth noting that new episodes of current series like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and the Chicago franchise are only available to stream the next day for Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. If you're only using the free tier, you'll have to wait seven days. As far as future content is concerned, Peacock previously announced that it's already working on series reboots of Clueless, Queer as Folk, and Battlestar Galactica. Other original projects currently in development at Peacock include a dramatic adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air called Bel-Air, a new series based on Will Forte's MacGruber character, and a Spanish language dreamed called Armas de Mujer. With all of that in mind, it's the perfect time to sign up and see if Peacock's free tier or Premium plans are the better fit for you.