CBS All Access recently relaunched as Paramount Plus, a refreshed streaming service boasting a massive catalog of movies, as well as series from networks including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. Whether you choose Paramount+'s basic plan with limited commercials or take things to the next level with the ad-free subscription, we've rounded up the best Paramount+ shows available now.

Paramount+ Originals Paramount+ launched on March 4 with a handful of brand new series, along with a roster of holdovers that initially debuted on CBS All Access. Here are some of the best original series currently streaming on the platform. Kamp Koral

An original prequel to the hit SpongeBob Squarepants animated series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years follows a young SpongeBob on a mission to catch his first jellyfish at summer camp. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Star Trek: Picard

Set 14 years after Jean-Luc Picard's retirement from Starfleet, Star Trek: Picard finds the former admiral enjoying retirement at Chateau Picard while also coming to terms with the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus. The Stand

Based on the post-apocalyptic dark fantasy novel by Stephen King, The Stand takes place after a flu epidemic wipes out more than 99 percent of the world's population. In the aftermath, a group of immune survivors is drawn to one of two figures: the light Mother Abigail (Whoopi Goldberg) and the dark Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård). The Good Fight

Set one year after the final episode of The Good Wife, The Good Fight finds disgraced lawyers Maia Rindell and Diane Lockhart joining forces with Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago's pre-eminent law firms. Best drama series on Paramount+ When you subscribe to Paramount+, you'll also have access to a wide range of drama series from CBS and its affiliate brands. Here's a collection of drama series -- which are among the best Paramount+ shows -- that you won't want to miss. American Soul (BET)

Created by Jonathan Prince and Devon Greggory, American Soul combines fictional and real-life characters to tell the story of Don Cornelius, an ambitious and troubled entrepreneur who created the hit series Soul Train. Clarice (CBS)

Clarice follows young FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Criminal Minds (CBS)

Criminal Minds follows the elite squad of FBI profilers known collectively as the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), who analyze the country's most twisted killers in an effort to catch them. All 15 seasons are streaming now. The Equalizer (CBS)

A television adaptation of the Denzel Washington-led film, The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a mysterious woman who uses her special set of skills to defend the downtrodden. Best reality series on Paramount+ Paramount+ is also the hub for tons of reality series, from travel adventure shows to drag competitions and everything in between. With that in mind, here's a selection of some of the best reality series available now on the streaming service. The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Amazing Race is a reality-adventure series that follows 11 globe-traveling teams as they compete for the $1 million prize. Season 32 is streaming now. Big Brother All-Stars (CBS)

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother All-Stars follows the adventures of mishaps of an All-Star cast who have one thing in common: They all have something to prove. Rupaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Paramount+ offers all 10 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. Each season finds 14 of America's fiercest drag queens competing for a grand prize that includes "a sickening supply" of cosmetics and $100,000 cash. The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

A Paramount+ exclusive, The Real World Homecoming: New York reunites the original cast of MTV's Real World: New York nearly 30 years after the seven strangers met for the first time. Best docuseries on Paramount+ Subscribing to Paramount+ will also give you access to the best-of-the-best in docuseries from Smithsonian Channel and other networks. He's a rundown of some of the real-life stories you should add to your binge list. America's Hidden Stories (Smithsonian Channel)

America's Hidden Stories dives into the secrets of America and the stories that viewers need to know about the country's complicated past. America in Color (Smithsonian Channel)

Each episode of America in Color highlights newly restored television footage from specific moments in United States history. All three seasons are streaming now. Bible Hunters (Smithsonian Channel)

Bible Hunters follows archaeologist, Dr. Jeff Rose, as he travels deep within Egypt's remote settlements on the trail first explored by 19th and 20th century Bible Hunters. Diary (MTV)

Initially aired in 2000, the first season of MTV's Diary docuseries features artists including Pink, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera telling their stories, in their own words. Classic Shows on Paramount+ Paramount+ also stands out for its collection of classic television programming. Whether you're looking to laugh, cry, or just want to feel nostalgic, the Paramount+ content library has options. Here are some of the best classic shows streaming now. All That (Nickelodeon)

Experience Seasons 2-5 of All That, Nickelodeon's kid-friendly answer to Saturday Night Live. Standout skits include the Good Burger commercial, Vital Information and the Louder Librarian. Beverly Hills 90210 (FOX)

Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home of all 10 seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210. Relive the hookups, breakups, and scandalous storylines that set the tone for pretty much every teen drama that came after it. The series stars Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty. Cheers (NBC)

Cheers stars Ted Danson as Sam Malone, a former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox who now owns and runs a cozy Beantown bar called Cheers. The hit series ran for 11 seasons and spawned the popular spinoff, Frasier. SpongeBob Squarepants (Nickelodeon)

Paramount+ offers access to all 12 seasons of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Squarepants. The animated series follows the titular yellow sponge, who lives in a pineapple in Bikini Bottom, a city located on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. Coming Soon on Paramount+ In addition to all of the series currently streaming on Paramount+, the platform has plans to debut a ton of new programming soon. This includes the highly-anticipated Yellowstone spinoffs, Y: 1883, and the Jeremy Renner-led 6666. Ahead of the Paramount+ rebrand, ViacomCBS also teased the return of Kelsey Grammer in a planned Frasier reboot, as well as a revival of Criminal Minds featuring characters from the final season. Criminal Minds is also getting a companion series, titled The Real Criminal Minds, which will feature a real-life former FBI profiler examining real cases and criminal behavior. As far as kid-friendly programming is concerned, Paramount+ also announced plans to reboot Nickelodeon's popular Rugrats and iCarly series.