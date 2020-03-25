The coronavirus is impacting people across the world in various ways, and in many countries and states schools are being shut down, which means parents are looking for a way to help kids continue to learn. Luckily, there are a lot of online learning websites that can be used from the comfort of your own home, and many of them offer free trials. While you are busy working from home, you'll want to keep your kids busy as well. School districts are working hard to get plans in place to continue education for kids even when they aren't in the school, but if you are looking for something to get started on right now, we've identified a few different options that are worth checking out.

Each of these options excels in different areas of online education, so you may find that you want to sign up for more than one of them for your kids. Read below to see which of these will work best for you! Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more ABCmouse ABCmouse offers a full online curriculum for children ages 2 through 8. There are over 9,000 activities spread between reading, math, science, arts & colors, and you can do it from anywhere. The website can be access via a computer, and ABCmouse offers mobile and tablet apps for iOS and Android. There are 10 different levels with over 850 lessons for your kids to complete. It's interactive to help keep your kids wanting to do more, and ABCmouse has a "tickets and rewards" system for the little ones to make it a bit more like a game instead of just straight learning. With the reading curriculum kids will learn the difference between uppercase and lowercase letters, phonics, sentence structure, and more. For math, kids will learn numbers 1 - 120, place value, addition, and subtraction. Science and social studies lessons help teach kids about body health, maps, the solar system, and more. For arts and colors, ABCmouse goes over shades of colors, primary and secondary color differences, number and letter dot-to-dot activities, and lots of other activities. You can get started with ABCmouse for free using the 30-day trial, or you can sign up for an annual subscription and save 49% right now.

Reading IQ As the name would suggest, Reading IQ is based more around reading and a full literacy experience instead of offering a wider variety of learning. It's designed to be used for kids from ages 2 - 12, and it has a library of over 7,000 books for all different reading levels from publishers like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Boxcar Children, and more. You can access Reading IQ from a phone, tablet, or PC, and each account can support up to three different children. If you don't know where to get started, Reading IQ can recommend books for your child based upon his or her reading level, and there are tons of popular titles based around characters that your children already know and will be interested in. There are over 700 books that are professionally voiced, so your kids can also listen to books instead of just sit and read them on a screen. Reading IQ offers a free one-month trial of its service, and it renews at $7.99 per month after that. You can also sign up for the annual subscription right now and save 58%.

Adventure Academy Adventure Academy is aimed at a slightly older audience than ABCmouse and Reading IQ, as it's designed for kids ages 8 - 13. It's a bit more game and video based for the age group and focuses on reading, math, science, and more. For language arts, Adventure Academy focuses on spelling, language developments, comprehension, and more. Math dives deeper into multiplication, division, geometry, and word problems, while the science program teaches about forces, motion, atoms, and more. Kids can create their own adventure and even play with friends, making it a bit more interactive to keep their attention. Players have a home that can be customized, and there is a digital marketplace that they can unlock items through completing assignments. It's available to be used on basically all platforms. Right now you can get your first month of Adventure Academy for free, or you can sign up for an annual subscription and save 49%.

Homer Homer is an educational site that's aimed at the younger kids in your home. It is best for children ages 2 - 8 and provides them with a personalized learning path to help them master new skills long the way. In addition to personalizing the program for each kid, Homer helps keep things fun and fresh by mixing up how the kids are learning the new skills and challenging them along the way. Each membership includes four customizable profiles, so each of your kids can learn on their own and go down their own path. Right now you can get started with Homer for free by entering your child's name, entering their birthday, selecting some of the things they like, and answering basic questions about their current skills.

Rosetta Stone Something that many schools focus on nowadays is teaching kids a second language. None of the other learning programs here fill this void, but Rosetta Stone is one of the best options out there for it. Rosetta Stone can teach you one of 20 different languages through several different visual and audible methods. You can use it on your phone, PC, and more, so you can learn it from anywhere. Right now, Rosetta Stone is offering a free 3-day trial of any language, but you can also sign up for annual or lifetime plans. Right now, lifetime plans are discounted by $100, making it a one-time payment of just $199.

Udemy With Udemy, you sign up and pay for the courses that interest you. It's a little less of a school replacement and more of a passion learning type of system. You sign up for a full course around a designated subject, and are taught with various methods, including written documents and videos. There are over 100,000 online courses, ranging in variety from app development to fitness, photography, music, and more. If you want to challenge your kids to really learn a new skill while they are out of school, Udemy is a great way to do just that.

Funbrain This one isn't quite like the others and is a little less structured, but it's still a great way to keep your kids learning. It has activities and games for children in grades Pre-K through 8, and offers games, reading, videos, math zone, and a playground. Kids can read popular books like The Cat that Broke the Internet's Back, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and more. If you want something that's completely free and requires no account, this may be a great option for you.