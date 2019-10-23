Best OnePlus 7T Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

The OnePlus 7T is a compelling new phone that offers a display with a 90Hz refresh rate that, honestly, once you've experienced it first hand you won't want to go back to anything slower. Given that, you'll also want to protect your phone's display so you're never distracted by a pesky scratch or crack. We've rounded up the best screen protectors designed exclusively for the OnePlus 7T.

Protect that 90Hz display

OnePlus opted not to go with a "waterfall" curved display that looks cool, sure, but also makes applying a screen protector a bit of a nightmare. There are curves around the edge but both film tempered glass screen protectors will be able to provide protection for the entire display which is great.

Our top pick is the Mr.Shield three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. This kit includes everything you need for a clean installation and is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty, which means if you run into any issues you can reach out to customer service and it'll send you a replacement set.

For fans of film screen protectors, you can choose between six-packs from either Dmax Armor and Supershieldz, with Dmax Armor offering a matte finish that helps to cut down on screen glare, if that's an issue that you hate dealing with when using your phone in sunny conditions.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.