The OnePlus 7T is a compelling new phone that offers a display with a 90Hz refresh rate that, honestly, once you've experienced it first hand you won't want to go back to anything slower. Given that, you'll also want to protect your phone's display so you're never distracted by a pesky scratch or crack. We've rounded up the best screen protectors designed exclusively for the OnePlus 7T.
Mr.Shield offers a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors that feature a little swoop cutout at the top around the selfie camera. This kit includes everything you need for a clean installation and adheres to your screen with a special silicone adhesive.
Supershieldz is a trusted screen protector brand and it offers a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors that feature a teardrop cutout and include hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. These are backed by Supershieldz' No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty.
For fans of film screen protectors, Dmax Armor offers an affordable six-pack of flexible film that has a matte finish that cuts down on screen glare and is resistant to fingerprints. Film screen protectors can be easier to install than tempered glass and these are also backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.
These ultra-thin tempered glass screen protectors offer complete protection for the flat portion of the display, leaving enough space around the curved edges for a case, too. The precise camera cutout will also help you line things up for a perfect installation.
PULEN offers a pair of tempered glass screen protectors that have been precisely laser cut to provide full coverage for the OnePlus 7T screen. This includes a swooping cutout around the camera notch that matches the design of the display for perfect alignment during installation.
Supershieldz also offers a multi-pack of film screen protectors that are thin and deliver protection against daily scuffs and scratches. There aren't any sprays required for installation and these screen protectors are backed by a No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty.
OnePlus opted not to go with a "waterfall" curved display that looks cool, sure, but also makes applying a screen protector a bit of a nightmare. There are curves around the edge but both film tempered glass screen protectors will be able to provide protection for the entire display which is great.
Our top pick is the Mr.Shield three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. This kit includes everything you need for a clean installation and is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty, which means if you run into any issues you can reach out to customer service and it'll send you a replacement set.
For fans of film screen protectors, you can choose between six-packs from either Dmax Armor and Supershieldz, with Dmax Armor offering a matte finish that helps to cut down on screen glare, if that's an issue that you hate dealing with when using your phone in sunny conditions.
