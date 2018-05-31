The OnePlus 6 is the latest from the company that always delivers top-notch hardware and software at a reasonable price.
Their mantra is "Never Settle", which also applies to buying accessories because you should never settle for a damaged device — especially with many great case options available right at launch. OnePlus offers some great cases made in-house, but we've also outlined a few quality third-party cases.
Let's dive in!
- OnePlus Cases
- OtterBox Case for OnePlus 6
- Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case
- Ringke Fusion Clear Case
- TUDIA Heavy Duty Slim Fit Case
OnePlus Cases
OnePlus is one company that does well to support its own phones with quality accessories. For the OnePlus 6, OnePlus has released four great case options at launch. Whether you're looking for something slim or a folio case that offers substantial protection, OnePlus has got you (and your phone) covered.
- OnePlus 6 Bumper Case: A thin case that wraps around the edge of the phone to provide drop protection without compromising the sleek design of the phone. Available in Ebony, Karbon, or the new Nylon style for $30 direct from OnePlus.
- OnePlus 6 Protective Case: Even thinner than the bumper case and more lightweight, this case is designed to perfectly match the OnePlus 6 and offer reliable protection without adding any bulk to the phone. Available in both Karbon or Sandstone styles for just $25 direct from OnePlus.
- OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case: This vibrant red case is made of rugged silicone with a microfibre lining to keep your phone safe from both drop damage and scratches. Get yours for just $20 direct from OnePlus.
- OnePlus 6 Flip Cover: For those who love the look and design of a folio wallet case, OnePlus has you covered with this flip cover case in black. With smart features that unlock or lock the phone by opening or closing the cover and a card slot on the inside for a credit card or ID, this case is perfect for those looking for an elegant and classy case. Get yours for just $20 direct from OnePlus.
If you're planning to buy a couple different accessories from OnePlus, be sure to check out the bundles section of their online store, where you'll be able to find great deals that include a case, screen protector, and charging accessories.
OtterBox Commuter Case for OnePlus 6
Also available direct from OnePlus, OtterBox has stepped up with itss popular Commuter case for the OnePlus 6.
This dual-layer case is designed to be rugged and durable without impeding your ability to comfortably use your phone. Combining a soft inner layer with a hard outer shell, the OtterBox Commuter case for the OnePlus 6 will keep your phone well protected with port covers included to block out dirt and pocket lint.
You can get yours from the OnePlus website for just $30.
Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case
Poetic has a number of case styles available for the OnePlus 6 that are available to browse through on Amazon but won't be in stock until June 15.
If you're able to wait until mid-June for a case, you'll get a quality product with the Poetic Guardian, a full-body case that offers supreme protection for your phone along with an included tempered glass screen protector as well. A polycarbonate frame is bolstered by a TPU bumper around the perimeter of the case which offers great protection from drops, while the clear back plate allows the phone's design to shine through.
This case is available in four different color styles and can be yours for just $19.
Ringke Fusion Clear Case
The Ringke Fusion case is one of those cases that's available for practically any phone you can buy, and is a go-to style for millions of smartphone users around the world — and for good reason.
This reliably awesome case is sleek and minimalist offers the protection you need for your phone without impeding your ability to use the phone. There's lifted bezels around the edge of the display as well as around the camera and fingerprint sensor to keep everything scratch-free, and they've also included an optional lanyard to add an extra layer of drop prevention.
You can get the crystal clear version of this case for $10, or a smoky black version for just $11, with the cases in stock by June 8.
TUDIA Heavy Duty Slim Fit Case
For those looking for a heavy duty case with a minimalist look, this case from TUDIA will check your boxes.
This two-layer case will keep your phone protected with a form-fitted TPU sleeve that's reinforced with a polycarbonate shell to keep your phone protected. Raised edges around the display and the camera keep those safe from scratches, too, and there are precise cutouts around the ports and speakers.
Available for $11, you can get this case in your choice of four color styles.
Which case do you plan to get?
Let us know how you plan to keep your OnePlus 6 protected in the comments below!