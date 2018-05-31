Also available direct from OnePlus, OtterBox has stepped up with itss popular Commuter case for the OnePlus 6. This dual-layer case is designed to be rugged and durable without impeding your ability to comfortably use your phone. Combining a soft inner layer with a hard outer shell, the OtterBox Commuter case for the OnePlus 6 will keep your phone well protected with port covers included to block out dirt and pocket lint. You can get yours from the OnePlus website for just $30. See at OnePlus Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case

Poetic has a number of case styles available for the OnePlus 6 that are available to browse through on Amazon but won't be in stock until June 15. If you're able to wait until mid-June for a case, you'll get a quality product with the Poetic Guardian, a full-body case that offers supreme protection for your phone along with an included tempered glass screen protector as well. A polycarbonate frame is bolstered by a TPU bumper around the perimeter of the case which offers great protection from drops, while the clear back plate allows the phone's design to shine through. This case is available in four different color styles and can be yours for just $19. See at Amazon Ringke Fusion Clear Case

The Ringke Fusion case is one of those cases that's available for practically any phone you can buy, and is a go-to style for millions of smartphone users around the world — and for good reason. This reliably awesome case is sleek and minimalist offers the protection you need for your phone without impeding your ability to use the phone. There's lifted bezels around the edge of the display as well as around the camera and fingerprint sensor to keep everything scratch-free, and they've also included an optional lanyard to add an extra layer of drop prevention. You can get the crystal clear version of this case for $10, or a smoky black version for just $11, with the cases in stock by June 8. See at Amazon TUDIA Heavy Duty Slim Fit Case