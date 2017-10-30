What's the best OBD II reader for Android? Here's a few to get you started!
Car repair can be costly (duh!) and that Check Engine light could mean myriad issues with your car. Or, it could be a simple fix that you could do yourself — so why take it to your dealer or mechanic without knowing the problem first? Some places will charge you $100 or more just for the scan.
Don't get swindled again. Get yourself your very own Bluetooth OBD II reader/scanner and figure out what's wrong with your car, right on your phone or tablet!
BAFX Products 34t5
The BAFX Products 34t5 claims to work on all vehicles in the U.S. from 1996 or later, so chances are that if you're driving, this will work with your vehicle. All you need is a third-party app (which range from free to rather expensive paid apps), and you can connect the 34t5 to your Android phone or tablet to read out diagnostic information.
While reading out diagnostic codes, you can even clear them out at will, thus turning off your check engine light – even for manufacturer-specific codes!
Depending on the third-party app your choose, you can get real-time sensor information right on your phone, life speed, balance rates, RPM, O2 readings, and lots more.
If you feel the need for speed, this reader will even send you ⅛, ¼, ½, and 1 mile times.
Don't spend $100 just for someone to scan your car; spend about $22, read it yourself, and maybe you'll even be able to fix it on your own!
Panlong Car Diagnostic scanner
Panlong's small OBD II scanner is perfect for the do-it-yourselfer on a budget – you can find it on Amazon for around $13.
This reader will work on any car sold in the U.S. from 1996 or later – it just might not work with some hybrids. All you need is a third-party app, like Torque or DashCommand and you'll be able to read and clear trouble codes, while receiving real-time data readings – and you'll be able to turn off that damn Check Engine light!
If inexpensively is the way you like to maintain your vehicle (who doesn't?), then opt for the Panlong scanner.
ScanTool OBDLink LX
The ScanTool OBDLink LX is a professional-grade OBD II reader that features its own app, which allows you to scan, read, and clear trouble codes in all cars sold in the U.S. since 1996 (except hybrid or electric vehicles).
All you have to do is plug it in, pair it with your phone, open the app, and you'll see real-time diagnostic data, as well as information about performance.
You can even use your Windows PC to access and compile your information without ever having to see a mechanic. Fix the stuff you can fix yourself and only take it in when absolutely necessary.
Being a professional tool, the OBDLink LX claims to service a wider range of vehicles, given more complex algorithms, and the Amazon reviews seem to agree.
It may be about $50, but if you love your car and worry that the cheaper readers might not actually do the trick, then check out the OBDLink LX. $50 is better than the $100 the dealers will charge you!
iSaddle Super Mini
The iSaddle Super Mini supports all OBD II protocols and works on just about every car sold in the U.S. since 1996 (except hybrid and electric), allowing you to diagnose what ails your vehicle to help determine whether or not it really needs a trip to the shop.
For Android users, iSaddle works exclusively with the Torque app feeding you diagnostics and performance data via Bluetooth.
If you're unsure about the DYI approach to car repair, the iSaddle's only about $12, so you really have nothing to lose if you want to try it out yourself. If you can fix the problem yourself, go for it, but you still have the option of taking it to your dealer or mechanic if you're out of your element.
What do you use?
Do you read your car or truck's trouble codes with another scanner that we didn't mention? Do you read your own codes or just take your car to the shop whenever the Check Engine light comes on?
Let us know in the comments below!
Updated October 2017: These are still the best options for OBD2 card readers that work via Bluetooth.
I have the BAFX and it's a great product.
Getting the codes is only part of the issue. You still need to take it to a mechanic to actually interpret the codes correctly
Getting the code is the hard part, from there you can find explanations online. The trip to the mechanic is still a very likely possibility, depending on the problem and your ability to fix it.
They're missing Bluedriver, which although expensive at $99 on Amazon it's supposed to be the most complete OBD2 analyzer.
I use bluedriver since I drove American cars. There is a humongous amount of error codes which the app diagnoses perfectly. I've had several occasions that I could tell the garage more than they found out through their scanner.
This is stupid, just go to AutoZone or PepBoys. They'll read it and print out the error code for you for free.
And if the car isn't drivable?
Use Carly adapter, with the Carly (formerly BMWhat) for the 3 series, has all the BMW specific stuff in it that the generic scanners don't work with.
If you have a Subaru and the ScanTool OBDLink LX, hands down the best app imo would be BtSsm:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.btssm or http://www.btssm.com/
I think I have the BAFX one - one of the best things I ever bought, I use the free version of Torque with it. On my old car I had one of those big orange ones with its own reader attached, and that saved me I don't know how much money in getting the diagnosis so I could decide where I wanted the car serviced. So when I found out I could do this wirelessly with Android I was delighted. I leave it plugged in all the time, got to remember to take it out before I go for my emissions test though!
I've been using a Kiwi Bluetooth adapter for years. Use the Torque app.
Is anyone having issues connecting to your adapter after upgrading to Marshmallow. I have a generic ELM27 OBDII adapter that worked fine on my Note 5 until I upgraded to Marshmallow. I cannot find any info on why this may be happening. Otherwise, the adapter has saved me tons of money not having to go to the auto shop for issues.
I have the ELM27 reader and it still works with my phone after the marshmallow update with the Dash and Torque apps.
Has anyone used the Panlong one? Seems good for $13. I am thinking of buying it.
I've had it for well over a year. Works great and it's cheap. Reads codes fine and works with the Torque app.
i got that one in my Jeep. Have it connected to my Joying Android head unit, works fine
Any VW owners check out OBDEleven from shopdap.com. Great site and service, I have ordered a bunch of parts from them over the years.
Same here, great stuff
I use the BAFX with the torque app. Works great.
Very cool for DIYers and the like. However, for those intimidated by such things AND who don't want to spend up $100 for a mechanic to scan, most big chain auto parts stores will scan it for you for free.
Definitely. A dealer or repair shop may charge you a bunch for the scan, but go to Pep Boys or Auto Zone and they'll do it for free.
I've had the ScanTool OBDLink for a couple years now. I built a center console in my car that has a molded mount for a Nexus 7 (seriously outdated now). With a little programming in Llama, I can drop my tablet in the slot in the car where it will open both Torque and Waze and then cycle between the 2 apps every minute.
Is bluetooth the way to go? I've been seeing ones lately with wifi. Any pros/cons either way? Thanks.
Well, the number one pro facing bluetooth is accessibility anywhere, whereas wifi is only available in one spot. Plus, if your wifi signal isn't very strong, you may have connection issues.
Most of the WiFi-based OBD-II readers I've seen have two modes: client mode, with the reader joining an existing WIFi network, and access point mode, with the reader itself providing the WIFi network.
I already have WiFi in my car, so my OBDLink MX WiFi is set to client mode. I haven't had any problems with the connection; in fact, the access point mode has significantly greater range than the car's built-in Bluetooth.
How about review App as well? most hardware should be able to read information from port...
These aren't full reviews by any means, but Phil did a brief write up on some of the more popular apps a few months ago.
Test-driving OBD2 readers and Android http://www.androidcentral.com/test-driving-obd2-readers-and-android
Since OBDII became a requirement as of all 1996 models, does anyone know if any of these will work on a OBDII compliant 1995? When I have taken my car to Parts stores, some readers work, others don't. I imagine I would have to go with trial and error to find out.
pre 1996 there was obd1 standard. so check if any of them support obd1. obviously the cheap ones won't do.
95 was a weird year for ODB Computers. There are a lot of ODBi cars, that started adopting the ODBii plugs. So while it may physically be the same, the pinouts aren't the same, and the data isn't compatible. Usually only VERY expensive diagnostic readers can handle both.
An example of this would be the 95 Dodge Stratus. ODBii plug, ODBi computer :(
I have an Automatic, which I like a lot. It reads/clears codes, the app collects driving/fuel consumption data, the app is really nicely designed, and you can set it to remember your parking location and keep it as a persistent notification, which is handy.
The only issue is that it's damn expensive. I think it retails for $100, and it's not worth that. I got it for $50 (I don't remember if it was on sale or if it was a refurb), and I'm satisfied with it for that price point. If you can find one at a discount, go for it.
I got mine for $69 with a Twit TV promo code. I agree it's overpriced for what it is.
$129.95. They're more proud of it now than when you purchased yours. :/
Yeah, but it looks like the version being sold now (I've had mine for a couple of years, so I'm sure it's at least a couple of versions behind) has some cool-looking features. IFTTT integration alone sounds pretty handy.
I use Dash and Torque, but don't like either one completely. Torque screens are difficult to read and can be a distraction. Dash is a nanny and nags you about excessive acceleration, which seems to be calibrated for a bicycle. I get the nags in normal traffic with my mildly modified daily driver. God forbid I should nudge the throttle on the boosted one.
I like Dash. The notifications do get old but they can be turned off.
I have a BMW so I have the Carly adapter and use the associated app.
It allows the reading and clearing of dealer specific codes. It also provides coding functionality so you can change the behavior of multiple modules in the car. Thing such as mirrors folding when you lock the door, rolling windows up/down from the remote, etc.
Came to say this ^. Carly is the only app that I am aware of that can actually pull BMW specific codes. App is great for me, a bit expensive for the App and reader but it was well worth it. I have read of some using other readers and some say it works and some say it doesn't so best to go with the official one.
Carly is awesome. Just wish I could find a generic ODB2 adapter that has the gen2 functionality. Would love to code my DVD in motion. Don't feel like spending more money on another Carly adaptor.
Question. Is it OK to leave it plugged in??
Some are but, I've heard of problems with the low priced variety. My OBDLink LX has been plugged in for days at a time with no problems.
Mine hasn't been unplugged in a couple years and I drive my car once a week at most now. I have the OBDLink and I believe it has a time out function to shut itself off after a set period of time.
I have the 34t5 and left it plugged in by accident overnight once, and it wound up killing my (admittedly old) battery and I had to call Roadside Assistance. I know there are ways you can disconnect the wires to some of the ports to prevent the device from getting power while the vehicle is off, but I haven't looked very far into it.
I use the OBDLink LX currently. I am able to pull the dashboard up on my phone as a volt meter, boost gauge and temp gauge for my van. BUT! the best part about the OBDLink LX is that I am able to run it with Harry's lap timer when on the track. It integrates my speed, %throttle, %brake.. That information paired with GPS data, track map data makes for a really cool interface.
Final note.. I drive a Sprinter and those have been known difficult to read.
I have a Hikeren Mini Bluetooth OBD2 with POWER SWITCH I got from Amazon, it works great. I used to have another OBD2 Bluetooth adapter, but it had issues with Fords and I managed to lose it.
I use a no-name bluetooth OBD dongle with the torque app. Stays in my backpack for whenever i might need it.
but what is the best APP for connected to the OBDC dongle?
I use torque, it's $5, last time I looked, and has done everything I've needed plus has nice customizable digital gauges.
Torque seems to be missing a few things, and I can't figure out why. For example, you can get Throttle%(manifold), but not TPS voltage. I have seen more sophisticated pc software that includes TPS voltage, so I can only assume the computer is dumping that data.
I use Torque Pro and Knock Detector for Torque Pro.
I've been using the BAFX for almost 2 years and not only was it worth the money, but it works perfectly every time.