Best Non-tech Black Friday Deals Android Central 2019
Not everything we need is connected to our mobile devices. There are lots of other items we want and Black Friday is the time to get the best deals on those items. Pick up your holiday gifts now, or just snag a bargain on something you've had your eye on.
- Top of the line: KitchenAid KP26M1XDP Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer
- Hydrate: S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
- For kids and kids at heart: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown 76108 Building Kit
- Sleep better: Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam 4-inch Dual Layer Mattress Topper
- Wake up: Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
- Fancy coffee: Technivorm Moccamaster 59691 KB Coffee Brewer
- For every beverage: Takeya 10311 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
- Play time: GigaTent Kids Fantasy Palace Play Tent
- Throw rug: Maples Rugs Pelham Vintage Area Rug
- Everything cooker: Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
- Gentle wake-up: Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock
Top of the line: KitchenAid KP26M1XDP Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand MixerStaff Favorite
This is an investment piece, and there is no better time to invest than Black Friday when you can get the best price. Ask anyone who owns one of these: it's a once-in-a-lifetime purchase because it will last forever. Sure, it comes in a rainbow of colors and makes a statement on your kitchen counter, but it also happens to be one of the best mixers you can buy.
Hydrate: S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Trade in the disposible plastic water bottles for a vacuum-insulated, triple-layered, 18/8 stainless steel water bottle. Keep your hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns.
For kids and kids at heart: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown 76108 Building Kit
LEGO is a classic toy that appeals to all ages. I have fond memories of building LEGO with my brother when I was kid. Who wouldn't want an Avengers: Infinity War kit? Whether you have kids or you are a big kid yourself, Black Friday is the time to pick some LEGO up.
Sleep better: Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam 4-inch Dual Layer Mattress Topper
A good memory foam mattress topper can make a too-hard mattress feel infinitely more comfortable. Rather than buying an expensive pillow-topped mattress, you can save money and get a similar effect with this.
Wake up: Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
Get your morning cup of java with a minimal price tag. This classic drip machine does the job without the fuss. You can even set it up the night before and program it to start before your alarm goes up. Wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee.
Fancy coffee: Technivorm Moccamaster 59691 KB Coffee Brewer
If you want the bells and whistles, Black Friday is the time to buy your upscale machine. Water temperature affects the extraction and taste of your coffee, and the manually-adjustable brewing temperature of this machine ranges from 196 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit.
For every beverage: Takeya 10311 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
I own a bunch of these awesome pitchers with filters. I use them to make cold brew coffee, iced tea, and fruit-infused waters. They seal air-tight so you don't have to worry about leakage. They're narrow enough to fit in the refridgerator door and won't take up too much space.
Play time: GigaTent Kids Fantasy Palace Play Tent
Let your child's imagination run free with this tent in your room. He or she can pretend it's a castle, a fort, a circus tent, a house, or anything else.
Throw rug: Maples Rugs Pelham Vintage Area Rug
This gorgeous rug adds color, warmth, and style to your home while protecting the floor underneath. Choose from four different colors and five sizes.
Everything cooker: Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
If you've been thinking about jumping into the Instant Pot world, now's the time! I love mine for quick and easy chicken dishes, rice, and stews.
Gentle wake-up: Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock
Particularly in winter when the days are short and dark, a simulated sunrise can be the best way to start your day. This alarm clock also simulates sunset to help you fall asleep naturally. Choose from five wake-up sounds or your favorite FM radio station.
Which one should you choose?
No matter what you find on this list, you're getting a bargain. However, you'll save the most money buying an investment piece now. The KitchenAid KP26M1XDP Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer is the kind of appliance you leave out on the counter because it's gorgeous. Choose from nearly two dozen colors to match your taste and decor. The 575-watt motor has 10 speeds and a soft start mixing feature. The six-quart stainless steel bowl has a contoured handle. The mixer comes with a Powerknead Spiral Dough Hook, Flat Beater, and Stainless Steel Wire Whip for all of your mixing needs.
