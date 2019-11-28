Best Non-tech Black Friday Deals Android Central 2019

Not everything we need is connected to our mobile devices. There are lots of other items we want and Black Friday is the time to get the best deals on those items. Pick up your holiday gifts now, or just snag a bargain on something you've had your eye on.

Which one should you choose?

No matter what you find on this list, you're getting a bargain. However, you'll save the most money buying an investment piece now. The KitchenAid KP26M1XDP Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer is the kind of appliance you leave out on the counter because it's gorgeous. Choose from nearly two dozen colors to match your taste and decor. The 575-watt motor has 10 speeds and a soft start mixing feature. The six-quart stainless steel bowl has a contoured handle. The mixer comes with a Powerknead Spiral Dough Hook, Flat Beater, and Stainless Steel Wire Whip for all of your mixing needs.

