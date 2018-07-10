Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, but Amazon isn't the only place to go for deals this summer. Retailers know they have to put in an effort if they want your attention over Amazon, so the deals are coming in fast and strong this year. As Amazon's Prime Day grows, so does the competition, and that only means good things for you. If you are not a Prime member, are looking for deals that Amazon doesn't cover (like Google devices), or just want some alternatives, we've got you covered with these sales from non-Amazon retailers.

Best Buy

In the online marketplace where electronics are concerned, Best Buy is probably Amazon's biggest competitor. Not only does Best Buy do regular holiday sales and daily deals, it also has a huge eBay store, an advanced Rewards program, student discounts Amazon doesn't offer, and more.

In recent years, Best Buy has competed toe-to-toe with Amazon's July sales event by hosting one of their own called "Black Friday in July." Few other retailers can compete with the deals Best Buy usually has on Apple products, including the iPad and MacBook lines, and you cannot get Google products like the Nest or Google Home on Amazon either. This will be the sales event for products like that, along with televisions, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more.

Dell

Of all the non-Amazon retailers, Dell seems to be going the most all-in on this "Black Friday in July" idea right now. The Dell website has deals all throughout the month, including daily doorbusters and a week for Cyber Monday in July. The theme is very reminiscent of the real Black Friday, and we've seen some great deals on the XPS lineup, Logitech speakers like the UE Boom 2, and more. If you're strictly looking for electronics, especially if you're in the market for a Windows laptop or pre-built desktop, Dell's deals are a must-see.

eBay

We are no stranger to eBay sales. They have regular promo codes, daily deals, and huge sale events going on all the time. Since March we've seen a recurring pattern of one-day sales where eBay will offer 20% off with a code that's site-wide, follow it up a week or two later with a 15% off code that's also site-wide, and then do a few targeted promo codes on select items from select sellers. For Prime Day, you can expect to see at least one of these types of sales, and we're banking on a 20% off code.

There are markets where eBay is generally a better place to go than Amazon, such as third-party sellers and even product categories like PC parts, so if you're looking for something specific you could save more by shopping on eBay. Remember most major retailers have eBay storefronts, including Best Buy, Newegg, BuyDig, and others, which makes it a great place to shop when you can get a discount on everything.

While eBay hasn't announced exactly what's going to be on sale, there will be eBay exclusive deals available here the week of July 16, which is the same time as Prime Day. Plus, eBay has a Best Price Guarantee that will match a price found on a competing website for 110%, which means you could save money on items Amazon has discounted by going through eBay instead.

Newegg

Newegg is a huge competitor to Amazon for online tech, especially when it comes to laptops, desktops, and internal computer components like motherboards and graphics cards. Newegg plans to have a huge four-day sale on electronics starting July 16 (what a coincidence!), and there will be sales starting July 11 leading up to the big day. The early days will feature products from different brands (July 11 is Rosewill), but the big one is July 13 when you can get a $20 Newegg gift card when you buy a $150 gift card. If you're planning to shop on Newegg when the giant sales drop July 16, get ready for that deal on July 13. The four-day sale will feature everything from Acer laptops to $50 off GTX 1080Ti graphics cards to sales on solid state drives.

Google Express

Through July 17, you can use the code EXTRA25 at Google Express to take 25% off a lot of the gear sold there. There have been some big items going for low prices, including the Nintendo Switch, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, Nest Hello video doorbell, and more. Google Express uses local retailers, however, so you'll need to live near a store that has that product in stock to get the deal. Fry's Electronics is on Google Express, but there are only a dozen of those stores around the country so you wouldn't be able to get those deals if you don't live nearby.

Prime Day is a huge event not just for Amazon but for everyone on the Internet. Whether you stick to the Prime Day sales or shop at one of the above retailers, our team at Thrifter will have you covered on everything. Follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign-up for the Prime Day newsletter to stay on top of everything happening this July.